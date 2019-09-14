Hallmark’s ‘Forever in My Heart’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its original TV movie series with Forever in My Heart, starring Merritt Patterson and Jack Turner. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Forever in My Heart’

Forever in My Heart premieres tonight, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air on September 15 at 6 p.m. Eastern, September 18 at 8 p.m., September 21 at 5 p.m., September 22 at 2 p.m., October 1 at 6 p.m., October 12 at 1 p.m., and October 18 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Jenna and Charlie found love in Ireland but their dreams drove them apart. Five years later, they reunite and Jenna has to decide where her heart belongs—back home or in the Emerald Isle.”

‘Forever in My Heart’ Was Really Filmed in Ireland

Forever in My Heart takes place in Ireland and it was filmed on location there, too.

Turner told My Devotional Thoughts that this was quite convenient for him since he’s a UK citizen. “One of the producers mentioned it to me last year, so the movie has been in the works for a bit. He said there would be a film shooting in Ireland, and it was convenient because as a UK citizen I’m able to work there without any restrictions (For now at least, but let’s not get into that mess #nobrexit lol!). I was really excited to work in Ireland, and they brought me on board about a month prior to shooting. At that time, I didn’t know much about the film, but when I learned my character was a musician, I got really excited. Music is one of my true loves. It really drew me to the character and the film.”

He added that the location is a “character in itself” in the movie. “You can feel the passion and heart of the Irish in their land somehow. It’s hard to describe, but when you’re there, you definitely feel it. It is such a beautiful country, from the coastline, to the country, to the mountains. Wonderful.”

He told My Devotional Thoughts that one of the places where they filmed was the Guinness Estates.

Guiness Estate is a great place to visit. Jupiter Magazine shared that it provides tourists with a fun opportunity to stay in a real castle: Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland.

Red Carnation Hotels restored the Ashford Castle, which can now be enjoyed by tourists.

Filming was done in July and August. Look how beautiful these behind-the-scenes photos look, provided on Instagram by Merritt Patterson.

And here she is in Wicklow, Ireland.

This next photo is taken at Powerscourt Estate, House & Gardens in Wicklow, Ireland. The Powerscourt Estate was also the filming location for some external scenes and a waterfall scene in Hallmark’s movie Honeymoon for One starring Nicollette Sheridan.

And the Cliffs of Moher.

This photo was taken in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, Ireland.

Meanwhile, Turner tagged his Instagram photo as being taken in Dalkey, Ireland. Dalkey is a suburb of Dublin and a seaside resort area.

According to Turner’s Instagram posts, the last day of filming was in Bray, Ireland. Bray is a coastal town in north County Wicklow.

The Cast for ‘Forever in My Heart’

The film stars Merritt Patterson as Jenna. Her other credits include Ravenswood, The Royals, Life Unexpected, Motive, The Art of More, Supernatural, Kyle XY, Radio Rebel, Iron Golem, Bad Date Chronicles, A Royal Winter, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and more. She was Cynthia Applewhite in Unbroken: Path to Redemption. She recently starred last year in Hallmark’s The Christmas Cottage. In November she starred in Hallmark’s Christmas at the Palace.

The movie also stars Jack Turner as Charlie. His many credits include One Winter Proposal, One Winter Weekend, The Landlord, Legends of Tomorrow (Lt. John Tolkien), My Summer Prince, Stitchers (Liam Granger), Reunion, The 10 Year Plan, Discovered, and more. He worked for Google for five years and now focuses on acting and music.

Roisin O’Donovan stars as Katherine. Her credits include Vivere, Red Rock (Niamh for 82 episodes), and more.

Kathleen Warner Yeates stars as Evelyn. Her credits include Little Women (Aunt Carrol in 2017), The Hiding, Love Rosie, Roadkiller, and more.

Ally Ni Chiarain stars as Martha. Her credits include Calm with Horses, The Limit Of, For Molly, The Drummer and the Keeper, Michael Inside, The Volunteers, My Name is Emily, Cousin William (Janet, 1992-1993 for 13 episodes.)

Also starring in the movie are:

Emmett Byrne (Liam)

David Herlihy (Patrick O’Hanlon)

Blake Berris (Dave Jordan)

Ingrid Craigie (Molly)

John Olohan (Gerald)

Clinton Liberty (Peter)

Catherine Byrne (Alice)

Lauren Farrell (Gate Agent)

Chris McHallem (Paul)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

