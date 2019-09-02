Jenny’s Daughter Tina on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Jenny and Sumit, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, were treated to a surprise during an earlier episode of the show when Jenny’s daughter Tina and her wife Jen visited the couple in India.

Tina, whose real name is Christina, has featured on the show a few times in the past, and hasn’t been shy about telling her mother what she thinks about her relationship with Sumit, as well as the way Sumit’s family treats Jenny. Tonight’s episode synopsis reads “Jenny’s daughter confronts Sumit,” so fans can expect some drama between the two.

Here’s what we know about Jenny’s daughter Tina:

She Has Been Married to Her Wife Jen Since 2008

Tina has been married to her wife Jen since 2008, and the couple have been together since 2007, according to the Instagram post above. The two met in Redlands, California and run a YouTube channel under Tina’s name (Blend_it_boo), where they document their lives together, promote different products and give shoutouts to followers.

Tina often posts pictures of her wife on Instagram to celebrate their love. Her profile is filled with pictures of the two ladies out to breakfast, exploring New York City, and playing with their dog.

“LOVE HAS NO LABELS, NO BOUNDARIES, LOVE DOES NOT SEE RACE, COLOR, GENDER, LOVE EXCEEDS HATE,” she wrote on a July 7 picture of herself and Jen. “When you learn to love and except [sic] everyone around you is when you truly live.”

Tina Shares Makeup Tutorials & Body Positive Videos on Her YouTube Channel

Jenny often links back to her daughter’s profile to help promote Tina’s YouTube channel, where she uploads makeup tutorials and videos promoting positive body images and encouraging her followers to love themselves and to seek help if they are struggling.

“As long as you have support behind you and people that love you, no matter what’s going on physically in your life with your body, listen to the people around you. And if you feel like none of those people make sense seek help, talk to somebody that you feel comfortable with,” she says in the video above.

Tina’s Instagram page is filled with selfies promoting different beautiful, unique and colorful makeup designs, often with links to her YouTube page where fans can follow along as she gives tutorials.

Jenny Has Another Daughter Named Dominique

Tina and Jen recently visited Jenny and Sumit in India and documented their travels on Instagram and YouTube. In the video above, Tina jokes about “bumping into” her mother in India, and the ladies give a shoutout to her sister (and Jenny’s other daughter) Dominique.

Jenny has shared pictures of Dominique on her Instagram page, but little else is publicly known about her. Although the episode synopsis doesn’t specify which daughter confronts Sumit, we assume it’s Tina as she has appeared in previous episodes of the show and was recently visiting her mother in India.

Fans will just have to tune in to TLC Monday nights at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see how the drama plays out.

