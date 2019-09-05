Jordan Wiseley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan Wiseley, who became a “villain” of The Real World: Portland in 2013, is bringing his competitive streak to The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

Wisely met his fiance, Tori Deal, on The Challenge in 2017, and his reputation was changed when he proposed on camera.

He has been busy since he first appeared on The Real World. Wisely has landed roles in films including Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong and two films in post-production: Lazarus and The Stalking Fields.

Wiseley also has his own brand, Strapped. He designs motorcycles and clothing for the line. He studied marketing in college, which should help him with his branding and developing a successful clothing line.

Wiseley has a congenital birth defect. He was born without fingers on his left hand.

“Jordan Wiseley is a roommate on The Real World: Portland,” his Real World bio says. “Jordan was born without fingers on his left hand. This, on top of the tough love he received from his father growing up, explains his constant need to prove himself. Jordan’s aggressive behavior gets him into conflict with a lot of the roommates in the house, specifically Nia.”

1. Wiseley is Engaged to Reality Star Tori Deal

Wiseley is engaged to reality star Tori Deal, who got her start on Are You the One? Although both Wiseley and Deal are accustomed to having their lives aired on TV, they announced their wedding will not be televised, according to Us Weekly.

The reality power couple met on The Challenge in 2017, and the cameras were rolling to capture their engagement.

“We met on the show and we met because of the show,” Jordan said in an interview with Us Weekly. “But [a wedding] definitely would not be on The Challenge! You know, we wouldn’t mind letting the public in on the wedding and maybe doing a special of some kind. Our biggest thing is we just want to have the wedding that we would like to have. We don’t want any TV commitments to mess up the wedding that we’d like, but we would surely love to have someone there to film it and share it with everyone.”

2. Wiseley Was Born Without Fingers on his Left Hand

What happened to Jordan Wiseley’s hand? You might have noticed something unusual about his left hand. Wisely was born without four fingers on his left hand because of a congenital disorder called Symbrachydactyly, according to Distractify.

Typically, symbrachydactyly affects only one hand. The defect may cause short fingers or webbed fingers. In more serious cases, like Wiseley’s, the finger bones do not develop at all and fingers are completely missing, according to Seattle Children’s Hospital and Research Foundation.

Usually, a person with symbrachydactyly has a fully developed thumb, as Wiseley does. The defect usually only impacts one hand, and the other hand appears completely normal.

3. Wisely has Appeared on Scripted Shows Since 2014

Wiseley is a reality star turned actor who made his debut in scripted TV shows in 2014 with If Loving You Is Wrong, a romantic drama created by Tyler Perry.

He also landed roles in two films which are in post-production. He plays in The Stalking Fields, a movie about a dark ops program developed by the U.S. government, and Lazarus.

IMDB calls Lazarus, “A super powered vigilante fights an organization to free a city from darkness” directed by R.L. Scott.

4. Wiseley Designs Clothes & Motorcycles with ‘Strapped’ Brand

Wiseley is a fashion designer with a clothing line called Strapped. The brand designs men’s and women’s clothing, bags, jackets – and motorcycles.

The website says:

Strapped Mfg Co. was founded in a garage, not a showroom. The team has been racing, designing and building motorcycles for over a decade and even the idea of ‘Strapped’ was born in a dusty garage. We build bikes that are inspired by the outlaws and pioneers that showed us what it means to be fearless and true. Our bikes are built from the bones of passed machines and made to perform with modern bite. We purposefully seek out vintage bikes so that we can reshape and create something new to keep inspiring down the road. At Strapped, we take on select client custom builds. Working directly with Creative Director, Jordan Wiseley, clients create a custom designed, hand-built motorcycles.

Wiseley shows off his clothing line on Instagram with celebrity models like Marlon Wayans.

5. Wiseley Studied Marketing in College

Wiseley was studying marketing at Oklahama State University when he appeared on The Real World: Portland in 2013. Wiseley is from Mustang, Oklahoma. He is 28 years old, born September 15, 1990.

His Real World bio says:

Jordan excels at nearly everything he tries. In high school, he was a captain of the football, baseball, and wrestling teams, and he is now a semi-professional wake boarder. He tried out for the cheerleading team on a friend’s dare and four national championships later, he’s clearly proved to his friend that he can do anything he puts his mind to. All of this despite the fact Jordan was born with no fingers on his left hand. But he doesn’t view this as a handicap and has never let it slow him down–in sports, or with the ladies. Jordan credits his achievements to tough love from his father, who accepted neither excuses nor failures. Jordan is an overachiever who doesn’t just like things done his way, he needs them done his way. In fact, Jordan has never been wrong. Or at least that’s what he would have you believe. He often finds himself fighting with others who don’t live up to his high standards. The same is true in Portland, where he clashes time and again with nearly everyone in the house. He particularly has conflict with Jessica and Anastasia, who refuse to put up with his criticism of them. Jordan is very ambitious and is currently studying Marketing at the University of Central OK. His biggest fear is dying without making his mark on the world. Underneath this hard exterior, there’s a deep pool of insecurity and self-doubt that slowly reveals itself in Portland.

