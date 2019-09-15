Tarik & Hazel 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Tarik Myers, star of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, is returning to the popular spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk alongside his brother Dean Hashim. Pillow Talk airs Sunday, September 15 at 11 p.m. ET on TLC, directly after Unexpected.

Tarik first featured on the second season of Before the 90 Days, which documented his trip to the Philippines to meet his girlfriend Hazel Cagalitan. His brother Dean also made the trip and may have even met his own Filipino bride in the process. Although the brothers were at odds with each other throughout their time on the show, they remain close today, and also featured on the first half of Pillow Talk earlier this year.

With all eyes on Tarik and Dean tonight, fans might be wondering why Hazel isn’t joining Tarik on the show. Are the two still together today? Here’s what we know about Tarik and Hazel:

Tarik & Hazel Almost Broke Up Over a Pregnancy Scare

TLC viewers were first introduced to Tarik and Hazel on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when Tarik traveled to the Philippines in 2018 to meet his future Filipino bride in person. Their relationship was pretty rocky throughout their time on the show; their on-again-off-again relationship left viewers scrambling to try to keep up with the drama for some time.

However, a pregnancy scare in 2018 nearly ended their relationship for good. Towards the end of their season of 90 Days, Hazel and Tarik nearly came to blows over a pregnancy scare that turned out to be a huge misunderstanding, according to Tarik. Although Tarik later revealed during the Tell All special that Hazel was “just late” on her period, he had initially accused his future wife of terminating her pregnancy.

They Appear to Still Be Together Today & Going Strong

Although the couple has had to overcome some significant obstacles since they first got together, the two appear to still be together today, according to Tarik’s Instagram page. The reality star frequently posts pictures of the two of them together on social media, often with sweet captions like “Telling her 3 words is terrific. Showing her is timeless,” and he usually adds the hashtag with their nickname: #TarZel. Tarik has nothing but compliments for his Filipino love on social media, and they appear to be stronger than ever today.

“She turned out to be an implausible, irreplaceable gift from God,” he wrote on an August photo of Hazel (seen above). “I caught lightning in a bottle. A shy little Braveheart. Thinking about her disorients me. All of the ‘but what ifs’ become irrelevant. I get asked daily why I’m only following her on IG. My answer is bc I caught fking lightning in a bottle. Duh.”

Despite the happy photos and gushy captions Tarik posts on Instagram, Distractify reports that the couple has been living apart ever since the pregnancy debacle, which likely explains why Hazel doesn’t feature on the Pillow Talk with Tarik.

Be sure to catch Tarik and his brother Dean on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.

