90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk 2: Cast Spoilers & New Couples

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, TLC’s hit spinoff series that follows previous fan-favorite cast members discussing current episodes of the show, returns Sunday, September 15 with all new episodes. The new season will air directly after Unexpected at 11 p.m. ET.

For those who are new to the series, Pillow Talk features couples from earlier seasons of the show who relax in bed (or on the couch) with their loved ones and dissect the newest installments of 90 Day Fiancé. The Pillow Talk 2 cast will discuss current episodes of Before the 90 Days, while the first set of Pillow Talk couples watched Happily Ever After earlier this year.

“Viewers will go back and forth between that night’s Before the 90 Days episode and the reactions of fan-favorites on Pillow Talk as they gawk, groan, laugh, and in some cases, lift weights,” TLC teased of the new season.

This season will feature the following couples: Elizabeth and Andrei, Kalani and Asuelu, and Colt and his mother Debbie will be joining the cast this season, while Loren and Alexei, Annie and David, and Tarik and his brother Dean, who all featured on the first season of Pillow Talk, will be returning.

Here’s what you need to know about the cast of Pillow Talk:

Elizabeth & Andrei

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet first appeared on Season 5 of the original 90 Day Fiance series before signing on to the fourth season of Happily Ever After. The couple recently welcomed their daughter Eleanor Louise to the world on January 23, 2019, so fans might get a chance to see Eleanor make an appearance on Pillow Talk this season.

Kalani & Asuelu

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa featured on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. Another fan-favorite couple who recently welcomed children to the world, their sons Oliver and Kennedy will likely make an appearance throughout their time on Pillow Talk as well. Kalani and Asuelu met while on vacation in Samoa – Asuelu worked at the resort where Kalani was visiting, and the couple is still going strong today.

Annie & David

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season five and then again on season three of Happily Ever After?. The couple first met through a mutual friend in Thailand, and although they have hit a few rocky patches in their relationship, they are still together today and stronger than ever. Annie and David appeared on the first season of Pillow Talk as well.

Loren & Alexei

Loren Goldstone and husband Alexei Brovarnik featured on 90 Day Fiancé season three as well as the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Loren and Alexei met when Loren was on Birthright, and Alexei was her group’s paramedic. The two quickly fell in love and Alexei proposed after just 10 days together. The couple were also part of the first season of Pillow Talk alongside Annie and David.

Tarik & Dean

Tarik Myers first featured on the second season of Before the 90 Days, where he went to the Philippines to meet his wife Hazel Cagalitan. His brother Dean Hashim also made the trip, and may have even met his own Filipino bride in the process. The brothers also appeared on the first season of Pillow Talk and were such a hit with fans that the network brought them back for season 2.

Colt & Debbie

Colt Johnson was originally part of the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé with ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima before appearing in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four alongside Andrei and Elizabeth. Although he and ex-wife Larissa are no longer together, his mother Debbie will be accompanying him on the show, as both reality stars were a huge hit with fans during their time on the TLC series.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC, while Pillow Talk begins Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11 p.m. Be sure to tune in to catch all the drama.

