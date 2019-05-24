Tarik’s Brother Dean Married & Living in Philippines

Tarik Myers, star of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has been at odds with his brother Dean Hashim throughout his time on the show. Dean hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with Tarik, and questioned whether or not Tarik’s wife Hazel Cagalitan was actually in the U.S. for love, or if she was using Tarik for her visa.

Despite Dean’s resistance to Tarik’s foreign fiancé, it appears that he has found his own Filipino bride. According to Soap Dirt, Dean confirmed on social media that he was moving to the Philippines to be with his new woman, and there are even rumors circulating that Dean and his new bride will appear on another 90 Day Fiancé spinoff titled The Other Way.

Loved it when brother Dean held Hazel and Tarik's hands to the flames..he said what was up- awesome that he is on Pillowtalk..#90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/2rD7Vudh49 — Ashely Freeman (@ashleyfreeman77) April 30, 2019

“The set source told us that Sharp cameras filmed Dean Hashim and his girlfriend in the Philippines,” Soap Dirt reports. Of course, there has been no official 90 Day Fiance casting list leaked for The Other Way. However, Tarik and Dean’s Pillow Talk co-star Darcey Silva is also hinted to be on the cast of the spinoff. What is known is that Dean Hashim remains in Cebu City, Philippines with this girlfriend at present.”

According to Soap Dirt, Dean has been flying back and forth to the Philippines for some time, generally only staying for short periods of time in the U.S. He’s been spotted on a plane twice in March, and has reportedly only been coming back to the states for his military service requirements before jetting back off the the Philippines.

According to Dean’s Instagram stories, he is quite smitten with his new lady love. A screenshot of a young woman with the caption “HOY QUEENIIIIE” was saved by Soap Dirt, and the publication reports that Dean has settled down in Cebu City to be with her. He even bought a condo in the city, so it looks like things are pretty serious.

Fans have been wondering if Dean met his new mystery woman online, considering he grilled Tarik and Hazel pretty hard when he first traveled to the Philippines with Tarik to meet his brother’s soon-to-be bride. Others have been curious if he actually met his woman while he was visiting the country with Tarik, but so far Dean hasn’t opened up on details about his blossoming relationship.

Since Dean’s Instagram profile is private, it isn’t certain what’s exactly going on with his love life, although he does appear to be happy and healthy. It looks like he’s lost some weight and is focusing on his fitness, and he seems to be in good spirits when he joins his brother Tarik on Pillow Talk on Monday nights.

What do you think about Dean’s new romance? Do you think he’s being a hypocrite after grilling his brother so hard about his foreign fiance, or do you think he really has found the love of his life? Let us know in the comments below and tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

