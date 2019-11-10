Hallmark’s ‘Picture a Perfect Christmas’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Dog & Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Picture a Perfect Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor, and an adorable, sweet rescue dog. Read on to learn all about the cast, including the adorable rescue dog who’s featured. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Picture a Perfect Christmas premieres Saturday, November 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will air on November 10 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m., Nov. 16 at 6 p.m., Nov. 19 at 10:03 p.m., Nov. 28 at 4 p.m., Dec. 8 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 16 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 12:30 p.m., and Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “The movie centers around an extreme sports photographer who returns home for the holiday to look after her grandmother and ends up lending a helping hand to a neighbor who needs assistance watching his nephew.”

Meet the Dog

The adorable dog, Riggs, is played by Gidget. Executive Producer Anne Carlucci told Heavy that Gidget is a rescue dog who is a female terrier mix. She lives to work.

Gidget’s wrangler initially retired her after the movie, but Carlucci specifically asked for her for another upcoming Hallmark Channel film, Love Ever After which is airing in February. Gidget is very happy to be working again. So you’ll be seeing Gidget again very soon on Hallmark.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

Picture a Perfect Christmas was filmed in Canada. It was originally going to be called A Family Under the Christmas Tree, which is the name of the novel by Terri Reed upon which the movie is based.

What’s Filming notes one of the locations was Kaboodles Toy Store on Camble Street in Vancouver.

Here’s a fun behind-the-scenes picture from the filming.

Here’s a note from Reed about the filming.

She said she loves how Cor portrays the character in her book.

Meet The Cast for ‘Picture a Perfect Christmas’

Merritt Patterson stars as Sophie. Her other credits include Ravenswood, The Royals, Life Unexpected, Motive, The Art of More, Supernatural, Kyle XY, Radio Rebel, Iron Golem, Bad Date Chronicles, A Royal Winter, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and more. She was Cynthia Applewhite in Unbroken: Path to Redemption. She starred last year in Hallmark’s The Christmas Cottage. Last November she starred in Hallmark’s Christmas at the Palace. In September she starred in Hallmark’s Forever in My Heart.

Jon Cor stars as David. He’s an actor, martial artist, hobby musician, and former Ford model. He has starred in Dark Matter, Freeform’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, and many independent productions. He’s also a writer and his first novel is called In Heat. He recently starred in Hallmark’s Love on Safari.

Luke Roessler also stars as Troy Murphy. He was a young David Haller on Legion. His other credits include Descendants 3, It Chapter Two, Dead to Me (Hendry), The Bad Seed, Deadpool 2, Supergirl, Miss Christmas, The Robot, Bates Motel (young Norman), Christmas Truce, Arrow, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Paula Shaw (Louise)

Nicole Oliver (Marissa)

Toby Levins (Brent)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Ross)

Terence Kelly (Simon)

Anita Brown (Jodi)

Chelsea Gill (Prospective Nanny)

Briana Skye (Chloe)

Claude Knowlton (Client)

Richard Glen Lett (Santa)

Leandro Guedes (Auditioner #2)

Madeleine Kelders (Smiling Parent)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

