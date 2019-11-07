‘Survivor’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight? 11/6/2019

Six castaways have gone home from Survivor: Island of the Idols, with Jason Linden being eliminated most recently in a terrific blindside spearheaded by Elaine Stott and Elizabeth Beisel. It was just the second time Vokai had to go to Tribal Council; can the Lairo members keep their winning streak going on the latest episode? Let’s find out.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Survivor season 39 and do not want to know what happens during episode seven, “I Was Born at Night, But Not Last Night,” airing Wednesday (Nov. 6). This article will be updated live as the episode airs, so keep checking back for more information. All times Eastern.

8:00 — Just as an FYI, prior to the start of tonight’s episode, we predicted that Dean Kowalski would be the castaway sent home tonight. Guess we’ll see if we’re right.

