Who’s Been Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 So Far? 11/13/2019

The Masked Singer airs tonight at 8/7c on Fox. Episode 8 will feature five of the nine remaining contestants competing with the hopes of not being unmasked; Flower, Tree, Fox, Ladybug and Rottweiler will all perform during tonight’s episode, with Leopard, Thingamajig, Flamingo and Butterfly competing next week.

WARNING! Major spoilers ahead!: This article will explore last week’s episode of The Masked Singer in detail and reveals the character/celebrities who have already been unmasked so far this season, so turn back now if you’re not caught up.

When the season began, there were 16 masked celebrities competing. Each week, a character was unmasked based on viewer votes and the celebrity beneath that elaborate costume was revealed. Here are the celebrities who have been unmasked so far, in order of the episode they were revealed:

Egg was Figure Skater Johnny Weir

The first celebrity unmasked on season 2 was Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. Initial clues included a plush swan toy, the phrase “going for the gold,” and the comment “I’m always egg-stra, and I do enjoy a good sparkle,” which he revealed directly after his performance. Guesses before his reveal included Adam Rippon, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness and fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Ice Cream was Professional Gamer Ninja

Episode 2’s big reveal was professional gamer Ninja, who was disguised as Ice Cream. Clues given included a yellow mansion, the fact that he “lives for the first half of February,” and that he is “used to performing in front of millions of people.” He also noted that growing up, he faced a lot of skepticism for doing what he loved, but that he “turned his passion into his dream.” Guesses prior to his reveal included Marshmello and Jimmy Fallon, but the judges correctly assumed he was a gamer and/or YouTuber of some sort. Ninja also gave a big clue away during his performace; a fan claimed that Ice Cream did a move that “only Ninja does,” called the “pon-pon.”

Panda was Boxer Laila Ali

Panda was revealed to be boxer Laila Ali during episode 3. Clues given for Panda included the comment “I love new challenges, and pushing myself to the limit,” a note that “The victory will taste sweet, like bamboo! Especially the way I prepare it!” (which led to many believing Panda was a celebrity chef), and one full clue package was written as a letter from her dad. Bindi Irwin and Venus Williams were popular guesses, but judge Robin Thicke correctly guessed Laila Ali.

Eagle was Celebrity Doctor Drew Pinsky

Eagle was unmasked during episode 4. Celebrity doctor Dr. Drew Pinsky was beneath the mask, and had given several clues throughout the first few weeks, including the comment “They’ll be saluting me,” as well as a radio set to 106.7 FM, a “serious health scare” and the death of a parent. He also noted that he designed his own rock star getup. Guesses included Bruce Springsteen, Howard Stern and Adam Levine.

Skeleton was Musician and Bandleader Paul Shaffer

Skeleton was revealed during the fifth episode; Paul Shaffer was the celeb beneath the mask. Shaffer made a reference to his “Skeleton Crew,” and featured a gravestone with the numbers 4-2-6-1. He noted that he’s “been around the block a few times, but I’m far from dead… my key to success is always say yes” and his clues video included a room filled with Christmas decorations. He rapped his way through a good portion of the season, which left viewers scrambling to figure out who he was. Popular guesses included Christopher Meloni, Martin Short, Nathan Lane and Dana Carvey.

Penguin was Comedian and Actress Sherri Shepherd

Penguin was revealed during last week’s episode to be actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd. One clue featured a TV news broadcast with a lower-third that reads “Penguin’s career on ice,” while another noted that she was bullied frequently growing up, with people calling her “snaggle tooth.” Shots of a hairdryer, a cross and a brush were part of her visual clues, as well as the comment “Making people laugh was my ticket to the new adventures of the old penguin.” Popular guesses included Macy Grey, Kathy Griffin and Tonya Harding. Jenny McCarthy eventually correctly guessed that Sherri Shepherd was behind the mask.

Black Widow was Actress Raven-Symoné

Black Widow was unmasked during last week’s back-to-back episode as well, revealing actress Raven-Symoné. A peach, a crown, tarot cards and a crystal ball were major visual clues early in the season, as was the phrase “welcome to my empire.” One clip showed Black Widow spray-painting a wall, while another showed the spider knitting. Queen Latifah, Lizzo and Taraji P. Henson were common guesses, but many correctly guessed Raven-Symoné.

