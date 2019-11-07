Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Last Night? 11/6/19

The Masked Singer season 2 is in full swing, and five celebrities have already been unmasked, which means there are 11 competitors still vying for the win as of Wednesday night: Leopard, Thingamajig, Black Widow, Flamingo, Butterfly, Fox, Ladybug, Penguin, Flower, Rottweiler, and Tree are all still in the running.

So who was revealed on last night’s episode of The Masked Singer? Read on for a short recap of episodes 6 and 7, as well as the name of the celebrities revealed. (Last night’s episode unmasked two celebs, since the show was put on a two-week hiatus to accommodate the 2019 World Series).

WARNING! Major spoilers ahead!: This article will explore last night’s episode of The Masked Singer in detail and will announce which character/celebrity was revealed, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you.

Read on for a Recap of Last Night’s Episode Below

There were a variety of beautiful performances during last night’s two-hour double episode. For a full recap of the episode, you can click here, otherwise check out a short recap of the characters, clues and judges’ guesses below:

Rottweiler: knew he was “meant to be a star” and that it all started with “makeup and musical theatre.” He also noted that the members of Boyz II Men were some of his idols growing up. Guesses included Kevin Jonas and Brian Littrell.

Ladybug: said that growing up, her world was "completely upside down," although it looked great from the outside. She won a "best host" award in the past and said that "the queens of the world taught me to be a lady." Guesses included Paris Jackson and Lindsay Lohan.

Tree: "I'm not a regular tree. I'm a cool tree," a picture of the White House and a reference to the film Home Alone were all given as clues. Tree also noted that she has been a brand ambassador for a food in the past. Guesses included Anna Gasteyer and Rachael Ray.

Penguin: said that she's always been on the "D-list." An earlier clue given noted that she has a hit list, with "Comedy Club Owner" highlighted on it. She performed a Meghan Trainor song last night and before she even started singing, the judges guessed Sherri Shepherd.

Flower: clues included a French flag, the fact that she's never taken a vocal class and that her favorite band is Kings of Leon. Flower sang "Cheap Thrills" by Sia for her performance. Previous guesses included Patti LaBelle and Mariah Carey.

Fox: said he "doesn't always fit in," he was bullied in the past, and he finally feels confident now that he's performing anonymously. Guesses included AJ McLean from The Backstreet Boys, Jamie Foxx and Ne-Yo.

Black Widow: whipped cream and crackers, a potential home in Memphis and Bel-Air, and the words "scrub" and "princess" on banners were among Black Widow's clues. She sang "Believe" by Cher and guesses included Raven Symone.

Thingamajig: clues included a sign language book and worms. Due to the celeb's height, Robin Thicke guessed Montell Jordan, while the other judges guessed Dennis Rodman. He sang the song "Ain't Too Proud to Beg."

Butterfly: used to be a car salesperson and was a Brit Awards winner. Her performance tonight was the song "Don't Know Why" by Norah Jones and guesses included Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child.

Leopard: a violin player, the White House, cameras and "Pose" were Leopard's clues. He sang Katy Perry and guesses included Bobby Brown. Previous guesses included Seal and RuPaul, as well as Omarosa. Leopard speaks with a British accent.

Flamingo: clues included dancing, singing and acting as part of her career. She performed "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman, which stunned the judges. Guesses included Fantasia and Adrienne Bailon.

Penguin and Black Widow were both unmasked in the end. Read on to find out who was behind each of their masks.

Penguin & Black Widow Were Both Unmasked Last Night

Last night’s episode was a bit longer than usual due to the show’s two-week hiatus during the World Series, so fans got to witness two big reveals. To make up for the delay, Fox aired a double episode during a special two-hour slot.

Penguin was the first contestant to be unmasked and before her identity was revealed, the judges threw out a few more final guesses, including: Megan Mullaly, Star Jones, Sherri Shepherd and Mindy Kaling. And one of their guesses was correct … the actress under the mask was Sherri Shepherd!

The second contestant revealed was Black Widow; before Black Widow took off her mask, both Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke predicted Raven-Symone was behind the mask, while Jenny McCarthy guessed Amber Riley and Ken Jeong said Miranda Lambert. Scherzinger and Thicke guessed correctly … Black Widow turned out to be Raven-Symone!

