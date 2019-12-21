Amber Frey Now: Where Is Scott Peterson’s Mistress Today in 2019?

Amber Frey found herself thrust into the media spotlight after news leaked she was in a relationship with Scott Peterson, who was eventually convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson.

Frey made the most of the attention. Today, Frey is a published author. She also works as a massage therapist. Frey has two children.

Frey was key in the murder trial of Scott Peterson, and secretly recorded phone calls with him. An appeal filed in his case, which you can read here, details their relationship.

Amber and Scott met on a blind date in 2002. She was looking for a serious relationship after a series of failed relationships. She had a young daughter at the time, according to her biography for her book, Witness: For the Prosecution of Scott Peterson.

Amber Frey Reported Her Affair With Scott Peterson Six Days After Laci Peterson’s Disappearance

An appeal filed in Scott Peterson’s murder case expounds on his relationship with Amber Frey. She told the Modesto Police Department on December 30, 2002 she was having an affair with Scott Peterson, six days after Laci Peterson’s disappearance. The two had a short-lived relationship. Their first phone conversation was in November 2002, and they met on November 20. They saw each other again December 2, and Peterson met her infant daughter, Ayiana. They spent the night together and saw each other again the following evening. He told her he had never been married and did not have children.

They saw each other again on December 9, and Peterson admitted he had been married but “lost” his wife.

“Scott had also told Shawn Sibley — a woman he had met through work and who introduced him to Amber — that he had ‘lost’ his soul mate,” the appeal said.

They saw each other again December 11 to attend a birthday party together, and again December 14. That was the last time they saw each other.

“She had spoken with him by telephone since, including on the night of a candlelight vigil in honor of Laci. During one of his earlier calls, Scott told her that he would be in Maine for Christmas and then in Europe for the New Year,” the appeal said.

Frey contacted police and Peterson’s family to tell them about the affair. After that, she recorded all her conversations with Peterson, according to the appeal.

Amber Frey Wrote a Book About Scott Peterson & the Murder Case

Amber Frey has wrote a book about her brush with infamy. The book, Witness: For the Prosecution of Scott Peterson, was published in 2005. It discusses their relationship and quick connection. He did not tell her he was married initially.

“Soon enough, however, Amber began to suspect that Scott Peterson might not be the man he claimed to be,” the book’s summary said. “On December 9, he broke down in tears and told her that he had been married, but had “lost” his wife. This was weeks before Laci Peterson, eight months pregnant at the time, was even reported missing. Scott Peterson hadn’t lost her, but clearly he was planning to.”

Frey became heavily involved in the investigation. She contacted Modesto Police Department and agreed to secretly record conversations with Scott Peterson.

“Amber launched an investigation of her own. The moment she was able to confirm her worst suspicions, she contacted the Modesto Police Department, in northern California, and offered to do whatever she could to help. She began secretly taping her conversations with Scott, pressing him for information but never letting on that she had heard the news of Laci’s disappearance. Those conversations became the basis for the prosecution’s case against Scott Peterson for the murder of his wife and unborn child,” the summary said. “Amber’s whole world was turned upside down in the process. She lost her privacy, as every detail of her life was scrutinized by the media, who couldn’t seem to get enough of this tragic, heart-wrenching story. But she soldiered on, looking deep inside herself and drawing strength from her faith.”

Amber Frey Was Married & Had a Child But Later Divorced

After Amber Frey’s relationship with Scott Peterson, she went on to have a child and get married, according to ThoughtCo. When her relationship with Peterson ended, she started a relationship with her longtime friend, Dr. David Markovich, in early 2003. The couple had a child together, Justin Dean. In 2006, Frey was married to Robert Hernandez, who is a member of law enforcement in Fresno, California. They were divorced in 2008.

Frey also has a daughter by a previous relationship named Ayiana. Ayiana was a baby when she met Scott Peterson on a blind date in 2002, according to her description of her book, Witness: For the Prosecution of Scott Peterson.

“Amber Frey’s life was full of blessings: an exciting new business, a beautiful home, and most of all, her infant daughter, Ayiana,” the description said. “But Amber had been through some unhappy relationships, and she longed for a true and loving partner. In November 2002, she went on a blind date with Scott Peterson. He was handsome, charming, thoughtful, and romantic. Best of all, he was single and ready to settle down . . . or so he said.”

