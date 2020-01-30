Gina Krasley Update on My 600 Lb Life Season 9 Episode 5

Gina Krasley, a 28-year-old New Jersey native, is the subject of tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb. Life. Gina weighed 606.7 pounds and was still living at home with her family when she decided to seek out the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to lose some weight and get her life, and her health, back on track.

The description of Season 8 Episode 5, titled “Gina’s Story,” reads, “Gina and wife Beth live with Gina’s mom but don’t have her support. She and Gina’s sister blame Beth for Gina’s spiraling weight problem. Now it will take all Gina’s will to leave home to get Dr. Now’s help, to save her life and her marriage.”

Gina’s episode airs tonight, January 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. Here’s what we know about the reality star ahead of tonight’s debut (Warning: some spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you):

Gina Decided to Make a Change When She Realized Her Marriage Was at Stake

Gina’s story begins the same way as many who feature on the show – with an abusive father. According to Distractify, the reality star and her agoraphobic sister were forced to live with their father, despite the abuse, after their parents divorced, which is when Gina started gaining weight. In order to deal with the fear, anxiety and depression that came with her home life, Gina turned to food.

“What made me forget the pain was eating,” Gina says during tonight’s episode. “I was trying to just constantly eat whenever I could.” The New Jersey native admits that she weighed 450 pounds by the time she graduated high school and reached 500 pounds by the age of 19.

Gina decided to make a change when she realized that her health wasn’t the only thing at risk – her marriage was too. She admits on the show that she and her wife Beth, who is her primary caretaker, hadn’t been intimate in more than three years. “Being as big as I am now has definitely put a strain on our marriage. If I don’t do anything now, it’s just going to get worse and I’m going to die.”

Gina Struggled to Lose Enough Weight For Her Surgery

After traveling to Houston to meet Dr. Now, the reality star began the even longer journey of dieting and weight loss. Gina began her journey at nearly 607 pounds, and by month seven, she was only down to 587 pounds (only a 20 pound difference), which didn’t sit well with Dr. Now. After several more stern warnings and an even stricter diet, she was able to drop down to 543 pounds by month nine, and was nearing the weight she needed to get approved for her weight loss surgery, according to Starcasm.

Unfortunately, just before she was scheduled for surgery, Gina weighed in once again, and had gained back 13 pounds, Starcasm reports. Dr. Now gave Gina one last chance to stay in the program, telling her she needed to lose 75 more pounds in the next three months, or she “won’t be working with [him]” any longer.

Sadly, Gina’s journey with Dr. Now doesn’t have the happy, successful ending that many of the other My 600 Lb. Life stars have had, but Dr. Now’s second chance has us fairly certain that she will be back for another follow-up episode of the show in the near future.

Gina Helps Runs a Facebook Group to Help Encourage Others Who Are Attempting to Lose Weight

Since Gina doesn’t experience a significant weight loss on the show, there isn’t much to share with readers in terms of a dramatic change or progress pictures. Although her social media pages don’t feature many body shots or before/after photos, fans can still follow Gina on YouTube and Instagram to check in with the reality star and see how she is doing today. Her Instagram is filled with inspirational memes, closeup selfies and posts promoting her episode of the show.

Gina also promotes fans to join her “healthy and positive” Facebook group Life Crew, where she and other members “help encourage everyone on their journeys.”

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC to catch new episodes of My 600 Lb Life. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: ‘My 600 Lb. Life’ Deaths: Remembering the Cast Members Who Have Passed Away