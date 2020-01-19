Hallmark’s ‘Love on Iceland’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its Winterfest TV movie series with Love on Iceland, starring Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell, and Patti Murin. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Love on Iceland premieres Saturday, January 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on January 23 at 10 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., Jan. 26 at 3 p.m., Feb. 7 at 4 p.m., Feb. 22 at 11 a.m., and Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex, a member of the group, shows up uninvited, sparks fly.”

‘Love on Iceland’ Was Filmed on Location in Iceland

Love on Iceland was filmed on location in Iceland. Many Hallmark movies are actually filmed in Canada, but Love on Iceland is an exception. Here’s a post from Patti Murin about filming in Iceland. Filming took place in November.

Colin Donnell shared this photo from the Skaftafellsjökull Glacier.

Another filming location was in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Here are waterfall pictures taken with Donnell and Murin at Seljalandsfoss.

They were also at Buubble Hotel. It looks absolutely gorgeous where they filmed.

They filmed for about a month, according to this post from Preston Sadleir.

Look at this gorgeous photo shared on January 5. It’s amazing there.

And here’s a photo from Svínafellsjökull, Iceland.

And a photo from the Svinafellsjokull Glacier during filming.

It was magical there.

Could any location be more beautiful?

It truly looks like they had an amazing time filming.

Here are some interviews about what it was like filming in Iceland for the movie.

Interview – First day filming in Iceland – Love on IcelandPatti Murin describes her experience on her first day in Iceland. Find out more: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/love-on-iceland 2020-01-10T20:27:39.000Z

Interview – Filming in Iceland – Love on IcelandActors Colin Donnell & Patti Murin discuss working together in Iceland. Find out more: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/love-on-iceland 2020-01-10T20:18:17.000Z

Meet The Cast for ‘Love on Iceland’

Kaitlin Doubleday stars as Chloe. Her credits include Nashville (Jessie Caine), Empire (Rhonda), Scary Endings, 12 Deadly Days, Chance at Romance, Mixology, Mulligan, The March Sisters at Christmas, Hung, Chase, CSI, Cavemen, and more. She was recently on Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays in 2019.

Colin Donnell stars as Charlie. One of his best-known roles is on Arrow (Tommy/Dark Archer/Green Arrow) for 30 episodes. He’s also well known for his role as Connor Rhodes on Chicago Med, where he starred in 84 episodes (and also played the same role on Chicago PD). His many other credits include Sell By, The Affair (Scotty), Love Is a Four-Letter Word, Every Secret Thing, Unforgettable, Person of Interest, Pan Am, and more.

Patti Murin (above, right) stars as Isabella. Her many credits include Chicago Med (Nina Shore), Chicago Fire, Royal Pains (Ana), Before We Made It, Today, Rachael Ray, and more. In 2019, she starred in Hallmark’s Holiday for Heroes.

Kate Easton (above, left) stars as Erin. Her credits include Where’d You Go Bernadette (prospective parent), Can You Keep a Secret?, Otherhood, When They See Us (Patricia Dean), Swing Shift, Ocean’s Eight, Faith Under Fire, Gone, Last Flag Flying, You Were Never Really Here, Unforgettable, The Knick, and more.

Preston Sadleir (above, middle) stars as Kenneth. His many credits include The Strangers: Prey at Night, The Informer, The Holdouts, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, High Maintenance, Blue Bloods, Everwood, and more.

Joel Sæmundsson stars as Johann. His credits include The Minister, Black’s Game, Pity the Lovers, Brave Men’s Blood, and many other roles like Ófærð, Pressa, and more.

Here are some more photos from the movie.

