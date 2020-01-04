Hallmark is launching its Winterfest 2020 movies, the first set of original movies premiering following the Countdown to Christmas festivities of 2019. Here’s a look at the schedule for the new winter movies in January 202 on The Hallmark Channel, including the times and dates they will be premiering.

Note that sometimes, premiere dates change. However, these are listed on Hallmark’s official schedule and should air according to the listed dates below.

Winter in Vail: Premieres January 4

Winter in Vail starring Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes premieres on Saturday, January 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Additional showtimes will be Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m., Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., Jan. 12 at 2 p.m., and Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

VideoVideo related to hallmark’s winterfest movies in january 2020: schedule, dates & times 2020-01-04T18:43:28-05:00

The synopsis reads: “Chelsea inherits a house in Vail. She meets Owen and gets a much needed break. Together, they put on Strudelfest to highlight the charm of Old Vail.”

Love in Winterland: Premieres January 11

Love in Winterland premieres Saturday, January 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray, and Jack Turner. Encores will air on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m., Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., Jan. 26 at 5 p.m., and Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

VideoVideo related to hallmark’s winterfest movies in january 2020: schedule, dates & times 2020-01-04T18:43:28-05:00

The synopsis reads: “Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date.” This movie has an official page on Hallmark’s website here, but it does not have a press page yet.

Love on Iceland: Premieres Saturday, January 18

Love on Iceland premieres Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The following dates are listed for encores, but the movie’s webpage on The Hallmark Channel isn’t complete as of the time of publication, so there’s a chance this might change. Encores are currently scheduled for Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., Jan. 26 at 3 p.m., Feb. 7 at 4 p.m., Feb. 22 at 11 a.m., and Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.

VideoVideo related to hallmark’s winterfest movies in january 2020: schedule, dates & times 2020-01-04T18:43:28-05:00

The movie will star Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell, and Patti Murin.

The synopsis reads: “Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex, a member of the group, shows up uninvited, sparks fly.”

Amazing Winter Romance: Premieres Monday, January 20

Amazing Winter Romance premieres Monday, January 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jessy Schram as Julia and Marshal Williams as Nate. Additional showtimes will include Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. Eastern and Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “When journalist Julia goes back home to find inspiration, she discovers her childhood friend has built a giant snow maze which prompts her to find her way to true love.”

Hearts of Winter: Premieres Saturday, January 25

Hearts of Winter premieres Saturday, January 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie will star Jill Wagner and Victor Webster. Encores are scheduled for January 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. Eastern. Note that this movie is listed on Hallmark’s press site, but photos and additional details have not been added on the Hallmark Channel’s webpage for the movie yet.

VideoVideo related to hallmark’s winterfest movies in january 2020: schedule, dates & times 2020-01-04T18:43:28-05:00

The synopsis reads: “An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process.”

Note that A New Year’s Resolution, which was originally scheduled for December 28 but removed from the schedule, is not on Hallmark’s Winterfest movie list.