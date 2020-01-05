Hallmark’s ‘Winter in Vail’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is launching its Winterfest TV movie series with Winter in Vail, starring Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Winter in Vail premieres Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m., Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., Jan. 12 at 2 p.m., and Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Chelsea inherits a house in Vail. She meets Owen and gets a much-needed break. Together, they put on Strudelfest to highlight the charm of Old Vail.”

‘Winter in Vail’ Was Filmed on Location in Vail, Colorado & in Canada

Winter in Vail was filmed on location in Vail, Colorado, The Know of the Denver Post reported. Director Terry Ingram’s time filming the movie was his first trip to Colorado. Locations included a bell tower, a skating rink, the Covered Bridge, and the opening scene is near the Children’s Fountain in Vail, The Know shared.

Ingram told Vail Daily: “It was an absolute pleasure (to film in Vail.) Everyone was so kind, generous and open.”

Businesses from Vail will also be featured, including Kemo Sabe. Vail Square is also featured, and local residents took photos with Chabert when they saw her.

Interestingly, they filmed a tubing shot instead of a skiing shot because Chabert can’t ski, Ingram shared with Vail Daily. He said that scene is “improvised” because the tubing area wasn’t set up at the time of filming.

Some scenes were also filmed in Canada, Vail Daily shared, including the Calgary area.

The movie started filming in mid-November. This post on November 16 was made after the first three days of filming.

Filming wrapped in early December.

Some scenes were filmed in Canada, so it wasn’t all just filmed in Colorado. Chabert shared some photos from Canada during the filming.

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from Hynes.

Meet The Cast for ‘Winter in Vail’

Lacey Chabert stars as Chelsea. In February 2019 her movie Love Romance and Chocolate premiered, which was filmed in Belgium. She’s also the lead in Hallmark’s Crossword Mysteries, which has a new movie premiering on January 5, 2020. She recently starred in Hallmark’s Christmas in Rome and Love on Safari. Lacey is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies. Lacey’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more.

Tyler Hynes stars as Owen. He’s a familiar actor for Hallmark fans, having starred in Falling for You in October, Flip that Romance in March, The Mistletoe Secret in 2019 and It’s Christmas Eve in 2018. He was born in Toronto and his many acting credits include Amazon, Tagged: The Jonathan Wamback Story, The Last Sign, Camille, The Firm, Betty and Coretta, It’s Christmas Eve, UnREAL, Peace, Saving Hope, Transporter: The Series, and 19-2. He’s also a talented musician and enjoys directing, writing, and starring in indie projects.

Sage Kitchen (above, left) stars as Molly. She is Brigitte on Fortunate Son, which is currently filming. She’s also starred as Kelly on Jann, the girl in white on I Am the Night, and a prisoner on The Thinning: New World Order.

Marla Renae (above, right) stars as Vienna North. She was Kontra on Necessary Evil in 2018, Ms. Medak on Christmas Cupcakes, and has appeared in a number of shorts.

Greg Lawson (above, far left) stars as Karl Becker. His many credits include Heartland (Clint Riley), Black Widow (Danny), Christmas Cupcakes, Wynonna Earp (Sheriff Nedley), Damnation (Rev. Alistair Rainey), Blackstone (Teddy), Dark Hearts, Mutant World, Klondike (Goodman), Haunting Melissa, Northern Lights, When Calls the Heart (Rev. Dickenson), Wild Roses, Carolina Moon, Comeback Season, Tom Stone (Staff Sgt. Claude Pennington), In Cold Blood, The Arrangement, and more.

Karen Barker (above, left) stars as Bev Hankins. Her credits include Heartland, Wynonna Earp, Anatomy of a Hate Crime, A Marriage of Convenience, The Diviners, The Challengers, and more.

Rae Farrer (above left) stars as Helen. Her credits include Realization (Beth), Burn Your Maps, Galaxy Trek, Fargo, Bluff (Marcy), Poker Girls (Marcy), and more.

Liana Shannon (above right) stars as Chef Laura. Her credits include Fortunate Son (now filming, as Mrs. Montgomery), Placebo Love Story, Jann, Hold Me, Blackstone, The Plateau, Fear Itself, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Constance Marie Lopez (Trish Simmons)

Chris Cook (Rob)

Chantelle Han (Chef Frank)

Lonni Olson (Ice Cream Shop Owner)

SSE (Hans Frost)

Miku Beer (L.A. Restaurant Waitress)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

