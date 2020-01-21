‘Project Blue Book’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Time & Schedule

Project Blue Book Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on the History Channel. The highly anticipated second season of the hit sci-fi drama will welcome back most of the original Season 1 cast, including Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo.

The show is based on true, top-secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) conducted by the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1969. History’s synopsis of Season 2 reads, “As the Cold War deepens and the new political threats loom for Project Blue Book, Dr. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) must delve further down the UFO conspiracy rabbit hole in their dangerous quest for the truth. Soon, cover-ups from the past (including at Roswell) collide with new UFO cases in the present (including at Area 51), forcing our duo to not only question the multi-faceted layers to a broadening global conspiracy, but the very nature and origin of UFOs themselves in an increasingly unstable world.”

Here’s what you need to know about Season 2 of Project Blue Book, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes and last year’s ratings:

New Episodes Air Tuesday Nights at 10 p.m. EST

Fans will have 10 new episodes of Project Blue Book to look forward to this season, each running about an hour in length. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the next few episodes below, courtesy of History and IMDb:

EPISODE 2.1, THE ROSWELL INCIDENT (PART 1): “In part part one of an epic two-episode event, Hynek and Quinn follow General Harding to Roswell, New Mexico, where an anonymous townsperson has threatened to expose evidence to the world of an extraterrestrial crash-landing six years ago.”

EPISODE 2.2, THE ROSWELL INCIDENT (PART 2): “In the conclusion of an epic two-episode event, Hynek and Quinn close in on a culprit and finally learn the truth about what happened in Roswell.” The IMDb synopsis of Part 2 reads, “Hynek and Quinn nearly reach a potential culprit, which could take them to just where they need to be to discover the truth behind the famous Roswell incident.”

New episodes will air on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST after the Season 2 premiere on January 21. There are no descriptions for the rest of the season’s episodes on History or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more details are known about the Season 2 schedule.

The Show Was an Instant Hit With Viewers Last Year

According to Den of Geek, Project Blue Book was the number one new cable show of the 2018-19 TV season last year, after the show pulled in 3.4 million viewers in the Live+3 Nielsen metric. Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at History released a statement expressing how much the network believes in the show, and how excited they were to renew the series for a second season.

“We are believers in Project Blue Book and so is our audience who has sparked a conversation about the hundreds of unsolved cases and our nation’s military response to UFOs that have remained relatively secret until now,” Lehrer’s statement reads. “Zemeckis, A+E Studios and our extraordinary creative team have shaped a compelling narrative that is the perfect blend of historical authenticity and entertainment that inspires curiosity in our viewers to learn more. We’ve touched on a very relevant topic and look forward to a second season.”

Tune in Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST on the History Channel to catch new episodes of Project Blue Book. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

