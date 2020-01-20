‘Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery’: Learn Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its mystery movie series with Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery, starring Dylan Neal and Brooke Burns. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery’

Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery premieres Sunday, January 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air January 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. Eastern, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m., and Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Henry and Maggie find themselves in a murder mystery where secrets hidden within a treasured recipe book have dire consequences for all who own it.”

‘Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery’ Was Filmed in Canada

Roux the Day was filmed in Canada, including in the Vancouver area, according to Instagram posts. Here’s one from Canada shared by Burns. She wrote: “#GourmetDetective is back in town. We really don’t have any fun. #GD5 #Vancouver #lovemybuddies.”

This is the fifth in the Gourmet Detective movie series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Neal announced the news in October.

Yes, the movie came back after cancellation, according to Neal’s post. He wrote: “I have been sitting on this news FOREVER. It’s been almost a year since Becky and I got the order to write a new Gourmet Detective. I know I told you all that we had been cancelled and it was true – we were done! Then, like a phoenix from the ashes… well, here we are again. The script has been done for months and now we finally get to start pre-production next week… [I]t’s your repeated viewing of these movies that has brought it back to life. Everyone who has read this script feels it’s the best one yet and I’m inclined to agree. Get ready for a Cajun-infused murder mystery, with all the banter and jousting you love between Henry and Maggie with just enough twists and turns to keep you guessing right until the very end.”

The movie wrapped in late November.

Neal has been known for injuring himself on set. He said on Instagram that he “lit his hair on fire” while filming the first movie, cut his face on the second, sliced his finger, and then for the fifth movie, he tripped and hit a metal pole, ending up in the ER with seven stitches.

The Cast for ‘Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery’

Brooke Burns stars as Maggie. Burns is an actress, TV host, and trainer ballerina originally from Dallas. She and her family moved to Romania when she was 12 so she could study ballet, but she damaged her knee skiing at 15 and her career ended. She later modeled in Paris, Milan, and Munich, but eventually moved on to acting. Her many credits include The Chase, Gourmet Detective, Ally McBeal (her first TV role), Shallow Hal, Drop Dead Diva, Baywatch, Just Shoot Me, CSI: Miami, Pepper Dennis, Melrose Place, Dog Eat Dog, You Deserve It, Motor City Masters, and more. In 2005 she broke her neck and made a miraculous 100 percent recovery. In 2017, she starred in Christmas Connection on Hallmark.

Dylan Neal stars as Henry. He’s well-known on TV, so if he looks familiar to you, there’s a good reason for that. His many credits include Hyperion Bay, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Pacific Palisades, Arrow (Dr. Anthony Ivo), Dawson’s Creek (Pacey’s brother Doug Witter), The Traveller, Fifty Shades of Grey, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Looks Like Christmas, Eat Drink and Be Buried: A Gourmet Detective Mystery. He and his wife, Becky Southwell, write and produce projects through Southwell Neal Entertainment. He starred in Hallmark’s 2018 movie Truly, Madly, Sweetly.

Bruce Boxleitner stars as Jim. He was just in Hallmark’s 2019 Christmas movie Holiday Date. He will be starring in Space Command, an upcoming TV series created through a Kickstarter campaign. His other numerous credits include The Matchmaker Mysteries, Supergirl (President Baker), When Calls the Heart, The Christmas Contract, The Oath, NCIS, Cedar Cove (Bob Beldon), numerous voice roles, GCB, Heroes (Robert Malden), Chuck, Double Cross, Pandemic, Young Blades (Capt. Martin Duval), Commander in Chief, Crossing Jordan, She Spies, Babylon 5 (Capt. John Sheridan), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Matthew Kevin Anderson (Munro)

Alex Barima (Bailey)

Samantha Ferris (Forsyth)

Lane Edwards (Nicholas Belvedere)

Jennifer Copping (Elsa Edwards)

Myrasol Martinez (Leah Rollins)

Patti Allan (Josie)

Noel Johansen (Eric)

Lossen Chambers (ME Nolan)

Peter Hanlon (Milo Kraus)

Ali Skovbye (Abby)

David Stuart (Michael Goldstein)

Sean MacLean (Dom)

Ben Cotton (Richie Palmer)

Billy Wickman (Man – Daniel Whelan)

Michael Bodzanowski (Tourist)

Madeleine Kelders (Officer)

Norm Sherry (Security Guard)

Conchita Camppbell (Heather – Receptionist)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

