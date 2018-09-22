Hallmark’s ‘Truly, Madly, Sweetly’: Learn All About the Cast & Movie

Hallmark’s newest movie, Truly, Madly, Sweetly, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Nikki DeLoach and Dylan Neal. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Truly, Madly, Sweetly.

Hallmark is available through most cable and satellite providers.

The movie premieres Saturday, September 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Sunday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m., Sept. 30 at 11 a.m., Oct. 7 at 5 p.m., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m., and Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Dylan Neal. The synopsis reads: “Natalie, the owner of a San Francisco food truck business selling cupcakes, and Eric, a finance manager and divorced dad are brought together when Eric’s aunt, also a longtime customer of Natalie’s, passes away and leaves them a building which happens to be the site of a once-famous bakery. Forced into this new partnership, they discover selling the building won’t be easy because it has been declared a historical site. Romance blooms as they spend time together in the process of renovating the old bakery. However, Natalie’s desire to keep things strictly business could put an end to the partnership before the grand opening.”

Nikki DeLoach stars as Natalie. Her career began with The Mickey Mouse Club (where she began, starring alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.) DeLoach’s long list of impressive credits include Traveller, Misery Loves Company, Never Give Up: The Jimmy V. Story, Awkward (Lacey Hamilton, where she was considered one of TV’s “hottest moms”), NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI, Without a Trace, Mad Men, Cold Case, North Shore, A Kind of Magic, and more. Her Hallmark appearances include The Perfect Catch, Christmas Land, and A Dream of Christmas.

Dylan Neal stars as Eric. He’s a well-known face on TV, so if he looks familiar to you, there’s a good reason for that. His many credits include Hyperion Bay, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Pacific Palisades, Arrow (Dr. Anthony Ivo), Dawson’s Creek (Pacey’s brother Doug Witter), The Traveller, Fifty Shades of Grey, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Looks Like Christmas, Eat Drink and Be Buried: A Gourmet Detective Mystery. He and his wife, Becky Southwell, write and produce projects through Southwell Neal Entertainment.

Also starring in the movie are:

Karen Holness (Sam)

Bailey Skodje (Lily)

Dalias Blake (Nick)

Alison Wandzura (Courtney)

Matt Hamilton (David)

James Rha (Mr. Wong)

Justine Warrington (Ms. Granger)

Gigi Jackman (Mrs. Martin)

Milo Shandel (Stan Cardillo)

Fiona Forbes (Anna) Simon Chin (Simon)

Gaalen Engen (Walter)

Christina Lewall (Norma)

Julian Domingues (Marty)

Chad Riley (Francis)

June Wilde (Ms. Cleveland)

Sarah Ferguson (Phoebe)

Forbes Angus (Building Inspector)

Julian Leblanc (Benny)

Paula Elle (Selfie Woman)

Here are more photos of the movie.



