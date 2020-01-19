SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air live Sunday, January 19, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT. But before that, there is all the glitz and the glamour of the red carpet, which you can stream online. Here are all the details for the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet live stream.

People and Entertainment Weekly Are Streaming the Red Carpet

People and Entertainment Weekly, in partnership with TNT, will host the official live, red carpet streaming pre-show in celebration of the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Entertainment Weekly Editor-in-Chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV hosts Jeremy Parsons, Lola Ogunnaike, and Andrea Boehlke will co-host People, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Fashion and beauty expert Jenna Lyons, former executive creative director and president of J. Crew, will be on hand as the style expert.

The official pre-show will live stream on PeopleTV, the streaming network from People and Entertainment Weekly. It will also be available to stream on tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, People.com, EW.com, and the various Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts of TNT, People, and Entertainment Weekly.

The Ceremony

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are voted on by the members of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and honor the best acting in film and television for the previous year.

Bomshell, The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood lead all film nominees with four each. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads the television nominees with four.

Leonardo DiCaprio will also be on hand to present Robert De Niro with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. The two of them have co-starred in three films together. The first one was one of DiCaprio’s earliest roles when he played Toby in This Boy’s Life in 1993; De Niro played his abusive stepfather. They also both appeared in the 1996 film Marvin’s Room and they are currently working on a 2021 release called Killers of the Flower Moon.

The SAG Life Achievement Award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.” De Niro will add the award to his extraordinary catalog of preeminent industry and public honors, which includes two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe® Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award®, a Silver Berlin Bear, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a GLADD Excellence in Media Award and the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award. He was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University.

“Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion,” said Gabrielle Carteris, President of SAG-AFTRA. “It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro.”

“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA,” says De Niro.

