Once Upon a Time in Hollywood End Credits Explained

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino’s alternate reality flick on 1969 Hollywood and the Manson Family murders of Sharon Tate and her friends. We won’t spoil the movie’s ending, which has quite a plot twist.

However, is it worth staying past it? Yes, there are end credits in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. More specifically, there is a scene inserted in the middle of the credits, and you’re treated to a 1960s-era radio broadcast as they continue to roll.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a somewhat has-been Western actor and his stunt double/personal assistant/sidekick. They’re tooling around 1960s Hollywood – which was a really cool time and place – and their lives intersect in different ways with the Manson Family’s hippie followers and actress Sharon Tate, who lives next door to them in Tarantino’s fictional world.

Here’s what you need to know about the after credits scene:

The After Credits Scene Is a Commercial for Red Apple Cigarettes, a Fictional Brand Seen in Other Tarantino Movies

In the middle of the credits, they stop rolling, and we get a glimpse of what becomes of DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton. He’s filming a cigarette commercial for a product called “Red Apple cigarettes.” A lot of the movie follows the character’s career trajectory from a TV western to spaghetti western movies in Italy. We now learn what’s become of him – advertisements.

Red Apple cigarettes is an inside reference – an easter egg if you will – if you’re a Tarantino fan. That’s because those cigarettes have appeared in the actor’s movies before.

The Tarantino film wiki explains that Red Apple cigarettes are “a fictional cigarette brand. They can be seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Hateful Eight, Inglourious Basterds, Grindhouse’s Planet Terror, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Pulp Fiction, From Dusk Till Dawn, Four Rooms and a scene in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.” Here’s a roundup of screenshots.

Now, we see Dalton filming a scene for the commercial. He says things like “that’s the way cigarettes should taste” and declares “Red Apple” the “best drag.” Then, the scene ends, and he shifts his tone, with the commercial cameras supposedly no longer rolling, and he throws the cigarette disdainfully and complains that he has a double chin. He also maintains that the cigarettes “taste like s—.” He’s standing next to a cardboard cutout of himself.

According to the Wrap, Rick Dalton is a fictional character, but he was based on a compilation of real Hollywood actors who almost made it big – but not quite – like George Maharis, Ty Hardin, and Edd Byrnes.

That’s the end of that. The credits start rolling again, and we next hear what sounds like an old 1960s-era radio broadcast. It’s all designed to keep you in the era’s mood. This broadcast is for KHJ Boss Radio and it is announcing that listeners can win a “color TV” if they guess the secret Batphone number. Here’s the actual broadcast:

According to the Wrap, this broadcast was the “Batphone Secret Number Contest,” and it featured Batman’s Adam West and Burt Ward.

Then, it’s all really over.