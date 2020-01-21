Victoria Fuller Slammed for Modeling ‘White Lives Matter’

After Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor premiered, contestant Victoria Fuller was an early standout. In her show bio, Fuller said she’s looking for a man who can love her “through the good, the bad, and the ugly,” and she’ll be holding out hope Weber can do just that.

Fuller’s journey to finding love with the 28-year-old Delta pilot will be a bumpy ride, as Reality Steve has reported that he’s “never” received so many negative stories about one contestant before. Not helping the 25-year-old’s reputation, the fact she once modeled for a company called “White Live Matter.”

Fans of The Bachelor were quickly outraged that producers would select a contestant that publicly joined such an obviously offensive sounding campaign, however upon further research, it was revealed that “White Lives Matter,” a Maryland-based clothing company, was selling aptly titled apparel to support the conservation of white and blue marlins.

It’s hard to get upset at WLM and Fuller when it appears they’re merely trying to raise money for endangered fish. However, once online users found the company’s official Instagram page, which has since been deactivated, they saw WLM apparel was also selling a t-shirt with the confederate flag emblem, making their tagline, which plays off of the “Black Lives Matters” campaign, once again cringe-worthy.

ApPaReNtLy this is for white marlin conservation but I’m having a hard time believing that’s the only message these clothes are sending https://t.co/opYMqcLDaH — rach against the machine (@rchlmllnd) January 7, 2020

While the WLM website has also since been deactivated, the apparel brand’s Facebook page continues to feature pictures with topless girls and WLM hats, including the confederate flag shirt, which went first went on sale in 2016, and Fuller’s photo, which was posted on March 17, 2017.

Fuller has not yet commented on the controversy, and unfortunately, this isn’t the only the public drama that the medical sales rep and part-time yoga instructor has been dealing with since The Bachelor started airing.

Fuller Said The Rumors About Her Having Affairs With Married Men Were ‘FALSE’

Reality Steve reported that Fuller has a terrible reputation back home in Virginia Beach, due to the rumors that she’s engaged in multiple affairs. The blogger said that they weren’t just random hook-ups, but that she had affairs with men who were married to women that were once considered Fuller’s friends.

Reality Steve added, “Here’s another layer to this story: Production knows about it too. In fact, production CONTACTED one of the women I spoke to wanting to know what I know”- which means her past dalliances could become major storylines on the show.

Fuller spoke out about the accusations and indirectly called out Reality Steve’s blog posts as merely “rumors” with no factual base. Fuller took to Instagram and said, “Bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

Fuller also blocked Reality Steve on Instagram. But that won’t be enough to stop the information swirling about Fuller, none of which paints her in a particularly complimentary light. Victoria F. is in for a very turbulent few months while The Bachelor airs on national TV, especially if those involved from her past choose to speak out in individual interviews.

