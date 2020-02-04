Who Made It Through to Finals on AGT Champions Tonight?

America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 semifinals aired on Monday, February 3. At the end of the episode, 6 acts made it through to the finale, while 6 were eliminated. BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

Which 6 Acts Made it Into the Finale? Semifinals Results Recap

The 12 acts that competed during the semifinals episode were Duo Transcend, Dania Diaz, Hans, Marc Spelmann, Marcelito Pomoy, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Duo Destiny, Alexa Lauenburger, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, JJ Pantano, and Strauss Serpent.

At the end of the 2-hour episode, all 12 acts were brought back on stage together to find out which acts were moving on to the finale. The acts were brought to the front of the stage two at a time – one act would go through from each pairing, while the other would reach the end of the road for their time on AGT Champions

Hans and Strauss Serpent were brought forward first; Hans the accordion player made it through to the finals, while contortionist Strauss Serpent was eliminated.

JJ Pantano and Tyler Butler-Figueroa, the two kids in the semifinals, were called forward next. Tyler-Butler Figueroa gained a spot in the finale.

Dania Diaz did not earn enough votes to make it into the finals – that spot instead went to singer Marcelito Pomoy.

Dog trainer Alexa Lauenberger and stunt troupe Sandou Trio Russian Bar took the fourth and fifth spots in the finale.

The two acts vying for the last spot in the finals were Duo Transcend and Duo Destiny, two very different but equally impressive aerial acrobatic acts. Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum voted for Duo Transcend; when Alesha Dixon voted for Duo Transcend, it secured their place as a finalist, sending Duo Destiny home.

With the exception of Hans making it through to the finale, the judges seemed to agree with the super fan voters’ finalist selections. Although Ryan Niemiller has been a fan and judge favorite since his time competing on America’s Got Talent season 14, his act was not strong enough to secure him the votes he needed to make it into the finals.

The 6 Acts That Made it Through Tonight Will Join the Golden Buzzer Acts in the Finals

While only 6 acts made it through from the semifinals into the finals, there are actually 10 acts performing in the finale. The 4 other acts in the finals are the 4 Golden Buzzer recipients from the quarterfinals: Boogie Storm, V. Unbeatable, Silhouettes, and Angelina Jordan. Their status as “golden buzzer acts” exempt them from having to perform during the semifinals faze of competition, launching them right into the finale. The first three acts are dance troupes from diverse backgrounds, while Jordan is a singer.

The America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2 finale airs on Monday, February 10. The official synopsis for the episode teases “The top 10 finalists perform, including four Golden Buzzer acts and six performers from the semifinals, for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; America’s Superfans vote to determine who will be named the ultimate champion.”

