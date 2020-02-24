Hints that Hannah Ann Sluss Could Be ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Winner

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is down to its final three contestants in Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss — and we think the final two have been spoiled already. That means it’s time to start wondering which lucky lady will win Peter’s heart.

Here are the reasons we think Hannah Ann might be the winner of The Bachelor season 24, but be warned of some light spoilers ahead.

SPOILER WARNING: If you want to stay completely spoiler free, do not keep reading.

A Fan May Have Spotted Hannah Ann and Peter Facetiming

A TikTok user named Lilly Sitver who says she’s from Knoxville, Tennessee, went to a local acai place back on December 12, 2019, and saw Hannah Ann there doing a video call with a man that Sitver says sounded like Peter.

The user says they were talking about apartments and moving in together in California and they said “I love you” to each other. Now, Sitver immediately told Reality Steve about what she saw and he posted a blog about it on January 2 because so many people had sent him this TikTok video. But he says he cannot confirm much about this story.

However, one thing that lends some credence to the story is that on the day in question, Hannah Ann’s sister Haley posted an Instagram of herself in the acai place you can see in the background of the TikTok video. Hannah Ann’s now-defunct Instagram account also had a story posted to it that Sitver shows a screengrab from in her TikTok video and Hannah is very much in that acai place.

So it was obviously Hannah Ann, but the question is was she talking to Peter?

Peter’s Voice Might Be in the Background of Hannah Ann’s Recent Instagram Story

@RealitySteve this is proof that Peter chooses Hannah Ann!!!! You can hear him in the background of this video that was posted on her Instagram stories yesterday!!!!! #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/kBf3PlU8M8 — AshHays (@one800ashk) February 24, 2020

In a now-disappeared Instagram story, which you can watch above, Hannah Ann is lamenting the fact that someone got her black cherry ice cream because she thought it was chocolate chip cookie dough and a male voice says “same” and laughs in the background. The voice sounds an awful lot like Peter, so fans feel like they’ve found more proof that Hannah Ann and Peter are still together.

Golf Gate

Fans also latched onto a theory that Hannah and Peter have been recently sharing a golf bag. As evidence, they cited an Instagram post of Hannah Ann on December 29 where she’s holding a red and black golf bag, and a since-disappeared Instagram story where Peter was golfing and seemed to have the same bag.

Is Hannah Ann the one he chooses? We’ll just have to tune in to find out. One thing is for sure — there is definitely a lot of drama in store for the final three weeks of the show. The episode description for the Fantasy Suite dates definitely makes it sound like Madison and Peter have a major point of contention when she more or less asks him not to sleep with anyone else on the overnight date.

Will Peter comply? Probably not. So how will Madison handle it if she finds out he has slept with the other two contestants?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

