Steven Spielberg’s Kids: Legendary Filmmaker Has 7 Children

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg is responsible for some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster films that have grossed over $25 billion at the box office. Not only has the 73-year-old created hugely successful movies throughout his legendary career, but Spielberg also has built a beautifully blended family that includes a total of seven children.

The Jaws director was first married to wife Amy Irving from 1985 to 1989 after meeting on the set of Close Encounters in 1976. They had one child together, a son named Max. After their much-publicized divorce, which landed Amy $100 million, which was one of the largest divorce settlements in history at the time, Spielberg went on to marry Kate Capshaw on October 1, 1991.

The Jurassic Park director first met Capshaw on the set of his 1984 film, Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom, and later this year, they will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. When they tied the knot, Capshaw had two children from her previous marriage to Robert Capshaw, daughter Jessica Capshaw, and adopted son, Theo.

Spielberg and Capshaw went on to have three more children together, daughters Sasha, 29, and Destry, 23, and son Sawyer, 27. Together, they also adopted daughter Mikaela, 23, who is making headlines after announcing to The Sun that she’s decided to become a porn star.

Here’s what you need to know about Spielberg’s seven children:

Jessica Brooke amCapshaw Starred On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & Has 4 Children With Husband Christopher Gavin

Following into the family business, Capshaw, 43, continues to have an extremely successful acting career. Married to husband Christopher Gavin, with whom she shares four children: Luke, Josephine, Eve, and Poppy.

After nine seasons on the hit drama Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Arizona Robbins, and recently wrapped working on the romantic comedy, Holidate, with co-stars Emma Roberts and Kristin Chenoweth. The film is set to be released on Netflix

Max Samuel Spielberg Lives A Low-Key Life In LA Married To Wife Valerie

Spielberg’s only son with Amy Irving most stays out of the spotlight despite his Hollywood pedigree. In 2016, he purchased a $2.1 million home in Westchester, which is closeby to LAX.

He’s married to wife Valerie, who’s a beauty blogger on Instagram. He has a half-brother named Gabriel Barreto from his mother Amy Irving’s second marriage to Bruno Barreto.

Theo Samuel Spielberg Is In A Band With Half-Sister Sasha Spielberg

Theo is a successful musician, pianist, and vocalist, and he’s one-half of the indie rock band Wardell with half-sister Sasha, 29.

While music is her first love, Sasha has made appearances in numerous of her father’s films including The Terminal in 2004, 2005’s Munich and The Post in 2017.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Addresses Rumor He Was Shot