Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Was Not Shot In Dallas, Police Say

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was reportedly shot while in a parking garage in Dallas, Texas, however, the reports are false, according to the police.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted, “There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas. @ChiefHallDPD”

The tweet that started the rumor came from the account @TOffseason. They originally tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper shot in a parking garage in Dallas area. Coopers health is unknown, will follow with updates. #NFL #amaricooper #DallasCowboys #ESPN #SportsCenter”

The 25-year-old, who played at the University of Alabama before being entering the NFL Draft, was one of the top prospects in 2015. Cooper was selected as the 4th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, but half-way through the 2018 season was traded to the Cowboys, where he remains on the roster going into the 2019-2020 season.

Cooper Personally Verified Via Instagram That Report Of Him Being Shot Was ‘Fake News’

Amari Cooper just now: “That was fake news y’all, everything good over here.” Cowboys WR confirms no validity to report he was shot. pic.twitter.com/s2vxLFic2s — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 19, 2020

Within the hour of when the false news of Cooper being shot started to circle the Internet, the NFL star personally put out a message to verify that “everything’s good.”

Originally from Miami, Floria, the 6’1, 225-pound wide receiver’s career has flourished with quarterback Dak Prescott. He is alive and well and the rumors surrounding him being shot has been described as “100% fake news.”

A source close to Cowboys WR Amari Cooper characterized this same rumor as "100% fake news." https://t.co/tDgsT9woqV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 19, 2020

Former Cowboys player Dez Bryant tweeted out that he had just been texting with Cooper, and found the fact that anyone would run ahead with a false report of that nature to be incredibly disappointing.

Bryant tweeted, “This world have some real messed up folks in it… coop just text me… I don’t get it.. why would anybody start a rumor like that?? Weirdos seriously.”

This world have some real messed up folks in it… coop just text me… I don’t get it.. why would anybody start a rumor like that?? Weirdos seriously — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 19, 2020

When the @TOffseason first tweeted out the false report on Wednesday, many users online questioned the validity of the news since there didn’t seem it didn’t seem to come from a credible source. Because Cooper is such a well-known and beloved public figure in the NFL, there was a pressing need shared by fans on both Twitter and Facebook wanting solid confirmation that it was indeed fake news.

Cooper Is A Free-Agent & Experts Predict That He May Sign With The Buffalo Bills

Thankfully, Cooper is completely healthy, was not the victim of a shooting, and news concerning him in the media can return to questioning whether or not he’ll remain with the Cowboys next season.

According to the “Bold Free Agent” report by Bleacher Report, there are rumors that Cooper may part ways with the Dallas franchise next season. The sports blog predicts that the wide-receiver could take his talents to Buffalo.

The logic behind thinking Cooper would be a perfect fit for the Buffalo Bills would be to upgrade the weaponry around franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who took a leap forward in his sophomore season. Allen led the Bills to a 10-6 record and wild-card playoff berth. His progression hinges on a top-flight supporting cast, which the Bills currently lack.

Whether he ends up with the Bills or not, Cooper will have no shortage of suitors on the open market. However, the Bills will have no spending limitations, with an estimated $80.1 million in available salary cap-room — third-most in the NFL behind the Dolphins ($89.9 million) and Colts ($87.5 million).

