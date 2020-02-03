‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers for Episode 5

The Bachelor returns on Monday night with an extended three-hour episode, and with a bonus episode scheduled to air on Wednesday, there’s a lot of drama to unpack between Peter Weber and his contestants. As of February 3, there are 16 women competing for Peter Weber’s heart, but by the end of Wednesday night, there will only be 6 suitresses left.

In episode 5, Peter and his women jet out of Cleveland and travel to Costa Rica. Viewers will finally see how Peter injured his face, and two women will receive 1-on-1 dates. While the ongoing drama with Alayah finally gets put to bed, the women are not happy when Kelsey runs off to steal alone time with Peter in Costa Rica.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ EPISODE 5 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Alayah Decides To Go Back Home

Peter was obviously distraught in his decision to send Alayah Benavidez home after so many of the girls complained she was fake, and living it up for the cameras. So, on Monday night, when Alayah returns, Peter is obviously happy to have her back, however, the rest of the women are not.

The other contestants continue to give the 24-year-old pageant queen a hard time, and she can’t handle the drama. After a confrontation with Victoria P., in which it’s clear that she’s lying about her relationship with Alayah, Peter’s confidence wavers. Alayah then tells Peter she’s going to go home (again), which annoys him because he went out on a limb to get her back on the show.

Tammy Stirs Up Drama After Telling Peter Kelsey Has A Drinking Problem

Things are about to get heated between Tammy and the rest of the women after concluding that Kelsey has a drinking problem. Kelsey then tells Peter that Tammy is spreading rumors about her and the issue comes to a head during the cocktail ceremony.

When Sydney chides Tammy for bringing up other women during her time with him, they get into a screaming match. Tammy points out that it was Sydney who brought up the Alayah situation with Peter and Sydney defends herself by saying that Peter had asked her about it first.

Peter Goes On A 1-On-1 Date With Sydney Hightower & Kelley Flanagan

Sydney Hightower has already earned herself a rose on two group dates, so it’s not surprising to learn that after her 1-on-1 date with Peter, he asks her to stick around.

The other luck lady getting personal time with Peter is Kelley, who’s become a fan favorite for being one of the most “normal” contestants to appear on The Bachelor. The two met prior to filming and it was clear in the premiere episode that Peter and Kelley still shared a spark. The lawyer from Chicago also gets a rose at the end of their 1-on-1 date.

Peter Cuts His Head Open & Requires Stitches

Before Peter goes on his first date in Costa Rice, he has an unfortunate accident on a golf cart. While speaking with People before the season premiered, the 28-year-old pilot explained that the injury looked way worse than it was in reality.

“Honestly, it was just a freak accident,” Weber said. “It really wasn’t as bad of an injury as people thought. I bumped my head on the top of the cart. As I reacted, I put my head down and brought my hand up, but I had a glass in my hand…[The glass] shattered and ended up slicing my forehead open.”

“I felt zero pain. I think my adrenaline was going like crazy. It wasn’t until a couple hours in when it just kind of settled down. But the actual act of it, though, there was no pain. Blood everywhere, but no pain!”

Peter is also proud of his new scar. “I had an amazing plastic surgeon,” Peter continued. “Thank God he was there to stay open late and sew me up. He did a really good job. And now, I got a good battle scar. It’s a memory that will always remind me of this journey!”

Two Women Are Sent Home During The Rose Ceremony

Ten women are selected for the group date in Costa Rica: Madison, Victoria P., Shiann, Victoria F., Lexi, Natasha, Mykenna, Hannah Ann, Kelsey, and Tammy. They all compete during a Cosmo Swimsuit Fashion Show at La Fortuna Waterfall.

At the rose ceremony, the two women that are sent home are Shiann and Lexi (the redhead).

