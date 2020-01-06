Peter Weber’s Ex Merissa Pence Shows Up On ‘The Bachelor’

Season 24 of The Bachelor promises to have tons of surprises in store for viewers, but there will also be surprises for the show’s leading man, Peter Weber, especially when people from his past show up during filming. Things get even wilder when that person turns out to be one of Weber’s ex-girlfriends, Merissa Pence.

However, it appears that Weber, 27, and Pence dated way back in 2012 and that things ended amicably. When she shows up on The Bachelor this season, it’s not because of any beef that she has with him personally, it’s to warn him about one of his top contestants.

While a lot of Reality Steve’s show spoilers seem hard to believe at first, when it comes to Pence’s appearance, there’s photo evidence of her filming with Weber. It seems that Pence, who’s a former Miss Teen Virginia, is originally from Virginia Beach, the same town as Weber’s high controversial suitress, Victoria Fuller, and she did not have good news to report.

The woman who was talking to Peter after he and Victoria were done with the concert was Merissa Pence. She dated him briefly years ago, she’s a VB local, and she was there to warn him about Victoria bc she knows all about her past. I will fill you in tmrw on what went down. pic.twitter.com/WNthCf0nZb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 29, 2019

Reality Steve explained that Pence approached Weber are Fuller’s reputation back home. The blogger wrote that Fuller has multiple affairs with married men. And they weren’t random guys she was meeting, they were husbands of women who considered Fuller friend.

Reality Steve said that he’s “never” gotten so many negative e-mails about one contestant ever before. He wrote, “Many people in Virginia Beach knew the stories about her, and I should look into it more. Not only that, but if I looked deep enough, I’d probably be able to find a marriage or two that she broke up because of it. So I looked. And I found. And I’m not talking about this happening once, or even twice. The info I was receiving was talking about her having done this three or four times.”

“Here’s another layer to this story,” Reality Steve wrote of Fuller’s previous affairs. “Production knows about it too. In fact, production CONTACTED one of the women I spoke to wanting to know what I know.”

It’s possible that once producers were notified of Fuller’s past dalliances, they did some sleuthing to see if any of it held water. Bringing in Pence, a local who not only knows Fuller, but also used to date Weber would be the perfect person to bring on the show to clear things up.

Fuller has since blocked Reality Steve on Instagram and has denied all the allegations. She wrote, “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

Fuller Allegedly Ran Into Pence After Filming Ended & Called Her a F***ing Loser

Further stirring the pot, Fuller and Pence found themselves at the same bar after Weber’s season had wrapped, and things did not end well. Reality Steve tweeted, “Was told that last night, Victoria was kicked out of a Virginia Beach bar. She ran into Merissa (the woman who warned Peter about Victoria on her hometown date) and called her a f***ing loser, then locked herself in the bathroom.”

The blogger followed that tweet up by saying, “Merissa confirmed this, Victoria was asked to leave, then waited outside for Merissa & was told to leave the premises. Victoria’s side is that Merissa threatened 2 fight her & that’s why she locked herself in the bathroom. Merissa denied she threatened 2 fight her. Sooooo yeah.”

There are always two sides to every story, and viewers should wait and see as the show plays out, after Fuller finally gest a chance to fully explain her side of the story, as well as Pence, before making a final judgment on the messy situation.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ 2020 Premiere Spoilers