‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2020 Premiere Date: When Will BIP Season 7 Air?

As The Bachelor comes to a tumultuous conclusion, “Bachelor Nation” fans are wondering when to expect the franchise’s most dramatic show of the year, Bachelor in Paradise. While viewers have The Bachelorette season 16 to get to first (as well as a couple new spinoffs for 2020), have no fear: Bachelor in Paradise returns with season 7 in mid-Summer 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC confirmed that they had renewed Bachelor in Paradise for a seventh season back on August 5, 2019, the same day that BIP season 6 premiered.

While an official premiere date has not yet been set for Bachelor in Paradise, it has been confirmed that it will premiere in Summer 2020. Following the timelines of past seasons of the show, we anticipate that it will kick off in early August 2020, and run through the middle of September. Since its first season, BIP‘s premiere date has fallen on the first Monday or Tuesday of the month of August (with the exception of season 4, which aired on the second Monday of the month). We anticipate that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 with likely air on Monday, August 3 or Tuesday, August 4.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Premieres on May 18, After the Franchise’s New Spinoff ‘Listen to Your Heart’

ABC has announced that The Bachelorette season 16, starring Clare Crawley, is slated to premiere on Monday, May 18 at 8/7c (according to The Cinemaholic). This premiere date aligns with the start of past seasons, as the reality series almost always begins in May. Last year, season 15 premiered on Monday, May 14.

Between the finale of The Bachelor and the premiere of The Bachelorette, the reality franchise is introducing a new show that melds together music and romance, called The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. Season 1 of the new show premieres on Monday, April 13.

With a new “Bachelor Nation” show in the mix, we’re wondering if a few Listen to Your Heart cast members will find themselves in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 cast, along with Bachelor and Bachelorette fan-favorite rejects. The BIP cast has not yet been announced, but you can take a look at our predictions here.

The ‘Bachelor Summer Games’ Are Also Expected to Air in Summer 2020

In addition to Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette, a third “Bachelor Nation” show is anticipated for Summer 2020. In honor of the 2020 Summer Olympics, ABC will air the Bachelor Summer Games. The show will mimic the formula of 2018’s Bachelor Winter Games, combining summer sports featured in the Olympics with romance and dating between past contestants from “Bachelor Nation” programs around the world.

While the “Summer Games” are still currently in ABC’s plans, there’s a possibility they could get canceled amid spread of the Coronavirus. Rob Mills, head of alternative programming revealed on SiriusXM that “[The outbreak] is an issue, certainly, because this is a show that has an international cast too. It’s things that are being talked about. Let’s hope ‘Summer Games’ happens.” He also teased that former Bachelorette Hannah Brown may appear on the show, if they do end up going through with filming.

