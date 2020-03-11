‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Cast Spoilers: The Contestants So Far

As The Bachelor wraps up its 24th season, it is time to look ahead to the next season of The Bachelorette. Clare Crawley was announced as the next bachelorette back on March 2 and spoilers have already started leaking about her upcoming season.

Additionally, she is most likely going to meet her first five bachelors during the Bachelor: After the Final Rose live reunion on Tuesday, March 10. So here is what we know so far about the cast and season. We’ll update our cast list when the first five guys are revealed live on the show tonight.

The Cast

Ahead of the first five being revealed, only one participant has been confirmed so far. Back on March 6, Reality Steve got video of the first contestant shooting his intro video in San Diego.

Cameron Duffy, 28, San Diego

According to Duffy’s Instagram, which has since been turned private, he works for real estate investment company Colliers Capital Markets in Irvine, California. A little digging on their website reveals Duffy is a senior associate with the Snyder Carlton Team. He also has a brother and ran track for Azusa Pacific University, which is an evangelical Christian university outside of Los Angeles. Duffy graduated from Azusa in 2013/2014 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration.

On LinkedIn, it says that prior to working for Colliers, Duffy was employed by Ideal Fitness Inc and the CBRE Investment Properties Group. And according to his Facebook page, he enjoys skydiving, paddleboarding, wakeboarding and the football teams he roots for are the New England Patriots and the University of Notre Dame. His bio reads, “Big family man who loves sports and extreme adventure. I have a passion for Commercial Real Estate. You’ll find me doing anything involving the beach and ocean.”

More cast members will be posted here when we know their identities.

One thing Reality Steve has revealed on Twitter is the ages of the 14 cast members he’s heard about so far. He says it’s possible some of them are cut before filming, of course, but what he has so far is a 23-year-old, a 25-year-old, two 26-year-olds, six 28-year-olds, three guys who are 30, 32 and 33 years old and then one 40-year-old.

Other Season Spoilers

According to Reality Steve, filming for Clare’s season will begin on Friday, March 13 with the limo entrances, cocktail party and first rose ceremony. Then the first group date will happen on Sunday, March 15, the first solo date on Monday, March 16, and the second rose ceremony on Wednesday, March 18.

Then March 19 and 20 will be the next group date and solo date, respectively, followed by another group date on March 21 and the third rose ceremony on March 22. Reality Steve has also heard the show heads for Chattanooga, Tennessee the last week of March, so the fourth episode of the show might take place there. That would track with how Peter’s season moved to Cleveland for its fourth episode.

Finally, the reality spoilers guru said on March 3 that he heard the international destinations were going to include Iceland, Italy, and Croatia. However, as travel restrictions have been growing in the wake of the Coronavirus, he said production has been scrambling to secure more locations in the United States.

The Bachelorette season 16 premieres Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

