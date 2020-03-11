‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber’s Mom Barbara Calls Madison Prewett Out at After the Final Rose

On the After the Final Rose reunion for The Bachelor season 24 Tuesday (March 10), Peter had a tumultuous time figuring out what to do. His breakup with Hannah Ann Sluss happened weeks ago and then he and Madison Prewett decided to give it another try. But Peter’s mom, Barbara, could not hide her distaste for Madison. She was rolling her eyes throughout the videos of Madison and Peter reconciling, so eventually, host Chris Harrison had to ask Barbara how she feels about all of this.

It might be a bit of an understatement to say that Barbara had strong words for Madison.

“Chris, of course, I have my feelings. The show last night didn’t show everything,” said Barbara, adding, “I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one that embraced me with love. She was so organic, she was just so loving towards me. I just felt into her so much, I just love loved her.”

Peters mom is literally the most hateful person I’ve seen. Her eye roll and pure disdain for madi is disgusting. The only reason he proposed to Hannah Ann is BECAUSE of his mom. Shame on her. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/pDrAS7DyNp — wine and bagel bitez (@winenbagelbites) March 11, 2020

She continued, “The next day we met Madison and it started on a rocky road because she had us wait three hours for her to come in. She didn’t want to meet us. So we were there three hours, we had just come across … the world and we were exhausted and we were just getting used to the time there and we had to wait three hours. And when she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days.”

She added, “So how do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? … As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting and therefore when I said that I wanted Hannah Ann so badly it was because I knew that she was effusive to us. We just clicked right away. We, unfortunately, did not have that connection with Madison.”

Madison tried to defend herself, but really she more tried to not engage with Peter’s mom.

“I mean, look — at the end of the day, it is what it is. You can’t change the past and there is a lot that is out of my control. I came into this journey and said I was going to be unashamed of who I am and unafraid to be myself and that is something I have done this entire journey,” said Madison.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a son, to have kids. I know I have love and respect for Peter and therefore I have love and respect for Peter’s family. I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything,” she continued.

Peter also chimed in to say that this is about his relationship with Madison, not her relationship with his parents.

“I can tell you guys that I know how she feels for me and I know how I feel for her and I just ask that you guys can give her that chance and trust me. This is someone that I love and I feel in love with. She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met and I know if you give it time, you’ll be able to see that,” said Peter, adding later that this is about his love for Madison and it’s between them.

Good luck girl, his mom either has pink eye or hates you. Either way it’s not good. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/AmkBPdolJI — Bobbi Chiesa (@lezgofishin412) March 11, 2020

Peter’s mom was not to be persuaded, though.

“He’s gonna have to fail to succeed. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows it’s not gonna work,” she said, to some shocked reactions from the audience.

When Peter Sr. was asked to weigh in, he basically said that there are “so many obstacles” for Peter and Madison because way more happened than what viewers saw. He also said that being on a reality show is not the way to start a relationship and he doesn’t see this working out.

What do you think, Bachelor fans? Do they have a chance?

