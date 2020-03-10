‘The Bachelorette’ 2020: Will Coronavirus Ruin Clare Crawley’s Season?

As Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor comes to its dramatic conclusion on Tuesday night, the franchise will simultaneously be kicking off its next cycle of The Bachelorette starring Clare Crawley. During the After the Rose Finale special, as is custom, the 38-year-old hairstylist will meet a few of her suitors, giving audiences a preview of what’s to come. While everything seems business as usual for the franchise, production is dealing with a major issue behind the scenes: Coronavirus.

Typically, The Bachelorette films exciting dates for the show all over the world. During Peter’s season, the cast traveled to Costa Rica and Gold Coast, Australia, however, with the current fear of the spread of coronavirus, numerous international countries are not off-limits.

However, unlike South by Southwest Film Festival, there is no reason to worry that this season of The Bachelorette will be canceled. The show will absolutely go on, but it will have to do so carefully, and likely within the United States borders. According to Reality Steve, production has already locked down Chattanooga, Tennessee as the location for episode 4, however, the international locations planned afterward might have to be scrapped.

The blogger wrote that The Bachelorette had plans to travel to Iceland, Rome, and Croatia. Currently, the entire country of Italy is on lockdown. With the death rate from coronavirus exponentially growing at an alarming rate, and airlines shutting down nearly every flight from the U.S. to Italy, it’s highly unlikely Bachelorette producers will want to go there even if by next month, the airways open back up.

It would be disastrous if Clare or any contestant tested positive for coronavirus. Will Clare have to give out her First Impression Rose to the suitor with the best elbow bump? Hopefully, everyone is able to get tested for COVID-19 prior to filming.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Is Scheduled To Officially Start Filming On March 13

Clare’s 30 suitors will move into The Bachelor mansion this week, and she will film the limo entrance meet and greets on March 13. The first group date is likely to shoot on March 15, and the first 1-on-1 on March 16, which means production doesn’t have a ton of time to scout cities, get location clearances and plan travel for a large cast.

However, if there’s any reality TV series that can pull off such high-stakes last-minute travel change, it is the production team of the Bachelor Nation. Viewers can rest easy knowing this elite squad will make it happen.

The biggest drawback of not having a ton of international travel during Clare’s season is the fact that the odds of spoilers getting out before the show starts airing is inevitable. Like Peter’s date with Victoria F. at Chace Rice’s concert, his soap-box derby race with Kelsey Weier, and line-dancing with Victoria P., any public 1-on-1 or group date filmed in a U.S. city will likely be spoiled by fellow attendees with their I-phones.

Clare was already allegedly spotted filming a lunch with former Bachelor ex, Benoît Beauséjour-Savard, in Sacramento, California.

Even in America, certain cities will be off-limits due to coronavirus. On Tuesday, New York Governor Chris Cuomo established a “containment area” in New Rochelle. In a news conference, Cuomo said, ““It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster in the country, and this is literally a matter of life and death. That is not a rhetorical statement.”

While it’s impossible to know how rapidly coronavirus will continue to spread, or which cities will become a hot zone, it’s very possible that government officials in other states will replicate Cuomo’s “containment area” prevention plan as a course of action.

