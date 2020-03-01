Tyler’s Cameron’s Mom Andrea’s Final Instagram Post Involved ‘The Bachelor’

Andrea Hermann Cameron, the mother of former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, passed away on Friday, February 28. She was surrounded by her family and friends when she passed away in Jupiter, Florida. Andrea is survived by her family which includes her three sons: Tyler, Austin, and Ryan.

A family friend, Darlene Urso-Simmons confirmed the devastating news on her Facebook page. Sharing a photo of herself and Andrea she wrote, “I am just completely heartbroken. Mark, Betina, Stephanie, Mama Ann Jeff Paul, Tyler, Austin Ryan! No words I wouldn’t have traded a minute of all the good bad and fun and crazies to be a part of this family and life we shared. Love and hug each other in a spilt second it can be gone!”

A recent transplant to New York City, Tyler headed straight home to Florida to be by her side on Thursday. The cause of Andrea’s death has not yet been revealed.

Even after Tyler left the reality dating show competition, Andrea remained a huge fan of the show. In a twist of fate, her final Instagram post was a picture of herself watching The Bachelor starring Peter Weber, and cheering on for Madison Prewett to receive his final rose. She captioned the picture of her lounging on the couch with Tyler’s dog Harley, “Here we go Peter……. my pick is Maddy!”

A few days before Andrea died, Tyler also took to social media to tweet about the current Bachelor season, and how it made him think about his mom.

He tweeted, “Just was watching the promo for the next episode and saw Pete’s mom telling him to bring her back and don’t let her go. Good thing that’s not me and my mom. She would have been like look what you did now dumbass and my pops would have been making fun of me.”

Andrea Cameron Hosted Weekly ‘Bachelorette’ Watch Parties in Florida

Andrea Hermann Cameron, who works as a realtor told the Palm Beach Post, I am overwhelmed by the support of my friends,” she said, referring to the 20-plus people who gather for her weekly watch parties at Miller’s Ale House, many of whom never watched The Bachelorette before her son was cast on the show.

While she was not excited to herself show up TV, and squirmed watching her son make-out with Hannah Brown on national TV, Andrea loves the camaraderie the show has brought her family and family. The outlet reported that Team Tyler takes up a whole side of the restaurant each week. “I think Tyler did a great job representing Jupiter and his family well,” she said. “He showed her what he loves and what he likes to do around here.”

Andrea was a huge fan of Hannah Brown and continued to cheer for her while she competed on Dancing With Stars and would watch award shows just hoping for a glimpse to see the woman who once had her son’s heart.

