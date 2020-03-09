‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers 2020 for Season 24 Finale Episode

Season 24 of The Bachelor is finally coming to an end which means viewers will finally find out if Peter Weber picks Madison Prewett or Hannah Ann Sluss… or will we? Host Chris Harrison said that even Peter doesn’t know how this season ends, which means audiences will all be on pins and needles during the After the Final Rose live special on Tuesday.

In fact, even ABC executive Robert Mills is unsure of the ending. He told Variety, “I think there is probably one of two things that potentially can happen. I know the possibilities, but I don’t know the outcome… It’s going to be pretty unresolved. A lot of stuff went down since November when we finished filming, and even now, still up to the minute, it will be live on the show. Honestly.”

For those who can’t until Monday night to see what happens in the finale episode, we are sharing all the known spoilers below. Who is Peter’s mom pleading from him to “bring her home to us” about? It’s finally time to find out.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR’ FINALE DO NOT KEEP READING.

Both Hannah Ann & Madison Meet Peter’s Parents

Sneak Peek: The Bachelor 2020 Season Finale – The BachelorThings get real when Hannah Ann and Madison meet Bachelor Peter Weber's parents in Australia. This season of The Bachelor features a complicated ending that you'll never see coming. From 'The Women Tell All,' season 24, episode 10 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-03-03T06:00:10.000Z

The biggest frustration of not knowing how The Bachelor ends this season is not knowing whom Peter’s mom please with her son in tears to “bring her back home.” Even Reality Steve, who believed the answer was Madison, is now unsure.

The blogger ultimately tweeted the following facts, “One thing that I can absolutely confirm again is that this ending does not involve anyone other than Madison and Hannah Ann. It involves both of them and that’s it. No producer, no Hannah Brown, no Kelley – nothing like that. But there is definitely some weirdness going on.”

Robert Mills was even less helpful. He teased to Variety that “it’s probably not who people think. People will probably be surprised when they see who she’s talking about.”

Madison Leaves Peter Prior To The Final Rose Ceremony

While the 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama reluctantly accepted Peter’s rose last week, according to Reality Steve, Madison ultimately decides she can’t go along with this charade. Madison told Peter before they flew to Australia that it would be very difficult, almost impossible to move forward with him if he had sex with any of his contestants. Madison claims it’s not an ultimatum, but that she’s just being true to her own moral code.

Peter ultimately gets “intimate” with both Hannah Ann and Victoria F., which causes Madison to walk away in tears. During the previews, Peter’s father asks Madison a very crucial question as to whether or not she and Peter’s lives are “completely compatible.” Props to Papa Weber because for Madison, who’s deeply religious and saving herself for marriage, her ideal future may look drastically different from sexually adventurous Delta pilot.

There Is No Proposal At The End, But The Cliffhanger Seems To Lean Toward Madison Winning ‘The Bachelor’/h2>



Since there are only two women left, and the finale is being shown in two 2-hour episodes, there will be a lot of awkward silences, tears, and pining stares. Hannah Ann is breaking down because she’s not feeling the love reciprocated from Peter. Madison is falling apart because she’s unsure of whether or not she can get over Peter’s chosen promiscuity a week before the would supposedly get engaged. And Peter? He’s a hot mess of indecision.

Part 1 of the finale will end on a cliffhanger. Peter will not propose to Hannah Ann just because she’s the last one there, he will need “clarity” from Madison before being able to give the 23-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee, his full heart.

But will Hannah Ann be okay with that? Not likely. And will Madison take Peter back after leaving the show? If he tries hard enough, maybe. In fact, there are a lot of hints that support this theory.

All the teased drama from, the “no one knows what will happen” rhetoric seems to foreshadow what will happen during Part 2 of the finale. It seems Peter is still unsure as to whether or not he will propose during the After the Final Rose special, which means he also has no idea if she will say yes.

READ NEXT: Tyler’s Cameron’s Mom Andrea’s Final Instagram Post Involved ‘The Bachelor’