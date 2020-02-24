Italy Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The coronavirus has struck Italy hard, with more than 150 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the majority of which are in the Province of Lodi, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Those were the figures as of February 23, 2020, as concerns about the deadly virus continue to escalate throughout the globe. The New York Times described the Italy coronavirus outbreak as Europe’s “first major outbreak of the coronavirus.” The prime minister of Italy announced that “extraordinary measures” would be taken to stop the virus.

The number of cases in Italy grew suddenly from five known cases before Thursday to at least 150 by Sunday, February 23, 2020, according to The Times, which added that the virus has infected more than 78,000 people worldwide, killing more than 2,400 people, most of them in China. According to the newspaper, Europe’s principle of “open borders” could be tested by coronavirus outbreaks.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Confirmed Cases Are Mostly in the Lombardy Region of Italy

Stunned by Europe’s biggest surge of the #coronavirus, Italy appears to be operating in near panic mode. Grocery store shelves in Milan are empty. More @business: https://t.co/zkk4kNjYI7 #Covid_19 #COVID19italia pic.twitter.com/qjPPs9KTa5 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 24, 2020

The Overseas Security Advisory Council, Bureau of Diplomatic Security for the U.S. Department of State, wrote that, on February 21, the Italian Ministry of Health “announced 14 confirmed case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the town of Codogno in the Lombardy region and two cases in Vo’ Euganeo near Padua.”

The locations affected were described as “Region of Lombardy, Codogno and surrounding towns of Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo, and San Fiorano.” Location 2 was given as “Vo’Euganeo in the Veneto region.”

The New York Times reported that 10 towns were locked down and there is a “cluster of cases” in Codogno, near Milan.

However, by February 23, 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Italy was reporting: “Officials count over 150 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Italy, the majority of which are in the Province of Lodi in the south of the Lombardy region. Two cases have been confirmed in Milan, and one each in Bergamo, Monza, and Turin. Cases have also been reported in the areas of Brescia, Cremona, and Pavia. Lombardy regional officials have cancelled schools for the week. City, regional and national officials continue to meet and assess the situation as more information becomes known.”

The State Department added, “Public schools and offices have been closed in the affected areas and Italian health officials have advised residents in these areas to avoid public spaces. Travelers in the area should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

You can see the State Department’s page for Italy here.

2. Passengers Were Tested on a Train & Venice Carnival Was Shut Down

We’re near the exclusion zone beside #Codogno, the epicentre of #Italy’s #Coronavirus outbreak. Police say if we cross here, we’d need to quarantine and couldn’t leave for some time. A resident told me by phone just one fruit/vegetable shop is open in a town of 16,000 people. pic.twitter.com/lQUnE4GEDT — Mark Lowen (@marklowen) February 23, 2020

The Italian coronavirus scare is already leading to noticeable changes. According to The New York Times, passengers were tested on a train from Italy to Austria, but no infected people were found. Store shelves in Italy were empty as people went into a panic.

BBC reported that the famous Venice Carnival was “cut short.” The quarantine in affected towns involves about 50,000 people, according to BBC. They aren’t allowed to leave town for two weeks “without special permission.” According to BBC, sporting events and schools are shutting down activities even outside the locked down towns.

A ship carrying migrants to Italy was placed in quarantine, according to its Twitter page, which read, “The #OceanViking has moved to anchor outside the port of #Pozzallo, where the #MSF & @SOSMedIntl rescue ship has been instructed to remain in quarantine for 14 days. Italian authorities say this is a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.” South Korea and Iran are also reporting cases.

3. The U.S. Embassy Has Suspended Some Consular Services in Milan

According to the U.S. Embassy’s health alert, “The U.S. Embassy continues to monitor the health situation in Italy and recommends that individuals follow Italian health official guidance and avoid government-designated affected areas. Due to reduced staffing levels, the U.S. Consulate General in Milan has suspended routine visa services until March 2, 2020. Both routine and emergency American Citizen Services will continue at the Consulate General in Milan. Full consular services are also available at the Embassy in Rome and the Consulates General in Florence and Naples.”

The Embassy added, “Coronavirus infection rates are still very low, but those concerned that they are presenting multiple symptoms should contact 112 or 1500 to consult with Italian emergency healthcare professionals.”

4. The U.S. Military Is Taking Precautionary Steps in Italy

The U.S. military in Italy is exercising caution in the wake of the coronavirus reports.

“As a precautionary measure USAG Italy will close all Vicenza Military Community (VMC) DODEA schools and activities, CDC, and CYS activities, fitness centers on Ederle and Del Din, AAFES post theater and chapel worship services from Monday through Wednesday, Feb 24-26,” Col. Daniel J. Vogel, USAG Italy Garrison Commander, said in a release, according to CNN.

Vogel added: “As of 4 p.m., Feb. 23, there are zero confirmed cases within the city of Vicenza, the Vicenza Military Community, Darby Military Community, or Ghedi Military Community. As of 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, there are 17 cases of the coronavirus in the Italian Veneto region, and a total of 79 confirmed cases in Italy.”

5. The U.S. Embassy Lists Suggested Actions

The Embassy suggests the following actions:

“Contact the State Department’s Office of Overseas Citizen Services for questions regarding COVID-19 at 888-407-4747 (Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 8:00pm EST).

Consult the CDC website, for the most up-to-date information regarding enhanced screening procedures.

Review the Department of State’s COVID-19 Travel Alert.

Check with the airlines regarding any flight cancellations and/or restrictions on flying.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.”

READ NEXT: Coronavirus Travel Ban.