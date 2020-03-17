Is ‘The Good Doctor’ on TV Tonight, 3/16/2020? When is the Next New Episode?

ABC will NOT be airing a new episode of The Good Doctor on Monday, March 16, according to the network’s schedule. Instead, ABC is running a 20/20 special on COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, complete with updates on the latest news and developments regarding the virus.

The next new episode of The Good Doctor will air next Monday, March 23 at 10 p.m. ET. The description for Episode 19, titled “Hurt,” reads, “The city is rocked by an earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert.” The episode is Part 1 of the two-part Season 3 finale.

There will be one more episode left in the season following “Hurt,” according to the schedule on IMDb, although many networks are experiencing delays and schedule changes due to the Coronavirus. If anything changes, Heavy will update this post. Until then, the Season 3 finale is set for Monday, March 30, at 10 p.m. ET. Part II of the finale is titled “I Love You.”

The Good Doctor Was Renewed for a Fourth Season

Although Season 3 is quickly drawing to a close, fans of The Good Doctor have another season to look forward to later this year. According to Variety, the show was renewed for a fourth season in February following consistently high ratings for the network all season.

“’The Good Doctor’ has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

“We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing ‘The Good Doctor’ to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now,” added Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures TV.

The Good Doctor is ABC’s most-watched show this season, according to the network. The show averaged 15.6 million multi-platform viewers across all digital platforms throughout Season 3 and had a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. Season 4 will likely premiere in late September.

The Show Follows Shaun Murphy, a Brilliant Surgeon With Autism & Savant Syndrome

The ABC description for the series reads, “Freddie Highmore plays Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.”

In addition to Highmore, the show stars several notable actors and actresses, including Antonia Thomas, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Tamlyn Tomita.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

