The Good Doctor Season 3 Return Date, Time & Schedule

The Good Doctor Season 3 returns this Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on ABC after taking a short, mid-season break over the holidays. Tonight’s episode will reveal how Claire’s appointment with her therapist went, while Shaun continues to deal with the death of his father Ethan. The episode will also explore what his intimacy with Lea means regarding his relationship with Carly.

Here’s what you need to know about the season return of The Good Doctor, including the title and synopsis of each new episode, details on the plot, and the schedule for the rest of Season 3:

New Episodes Will Air Monday Nights at 10 p.m. EST

Fans will have at least eight more episodes to look forward to for the second half of Season 3, as the first two seasons of the show featured 18 episodes altogether, respectively. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the next few episodes below:

EPISODE 3.11, FRACTURED: “Following his father’s death, Shaun must deal with the effects his intimacy with Lea will have on his relationship with Carly. Meanwhile, the team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing.” (airs January 13, 2020) Another, shorter description of Episode 11 reads, “The team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing. Shaun opens up with Aaron about his feelings towards Lea.”

EPISODE 3.12, MUTATIONS: “Dr. Audrey Lim, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznick treat a 25-year-old runner suffering from severe swelling; but when things take a turn for the worse, Dr. Murphy enlists the help of Dr. Carly Lever. Meanwhile, Dr. Alex Park, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Neil Melendez treat two 16-year-old cancer patients who are dating; and Dr. Murphy and Dr. Lever work toward intimacy.” (airs January 20, 2020) The shorter ABC description of Episode 12 reads, “The doctors must treat a 25-year-old runner who is suffering from severe swelling.”

New episodes will air on Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST after the Season 3 return; the show airs directly after The Bachelor. There are no episode descriptions for the rest of the season on ABC or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more details are known about the new season.

Fans Can Stream Previous Episodes on ABC & Hulu

The ABC description for the series reads, “Freddie Highmore plays Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.”

For those of you who need to catch up, ABC is streaming the previous episodes of The Good Doctor, while Hulu has the full series available to watch online. New episodes will be available to stream on the ABC app and website, as well as Hulu shortly after the episode airs.

Tune in Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of The Good Doctor on ABC.

