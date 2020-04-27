Alan & Kirlyam 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Alan and Kirlyam Cox, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, were first introduced to viewers back in the early days of the franchise during Season 1. The reality stars met when Kirlyam was very young, which sparked quite the scandal with 90 Day viewers when they first appeared on the show.

The reality couple is still together today and stronger than ever. They welcomed their son Liam to the world in October 2017, and both stars frequently post updates about their little family on social media. Alan, Kirlyam and Liam are featured on the new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Self-Quarantined, where they document their lives in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know about Alan and Kirlyam’s relationship and where they are today:

Alan Received Some Backlash Due to Kirlyam’s Age When They First Met

The Truth About Our Story / A Verdade Sobre Nossa HistoriaThere has been a lot of confusion and misinformation about when we actually started to date and have romantic feelings for one another. We wanted to create this video to tell everyone our whole story. Sorry it's a bit lengthy. (Turn on the english subtitles for the parts that I is speak Portuguese) 😀 Houve muita confusão e desinformação sobre quando nós realmente começamos a namorar e ter sentimentos românticos um pelo outro. Queríamos criar este vídeo para contar a toda a nossa história. Desculpe, o video é um pouco grande. (TEM SUBTITULOS GENTE!!!) http://www.kirlyam.com 2018-08-27T03:07:48.000Z

Alan met his wife during a mission trip to Brazil when she was only 12 years old and he was 20; however, the two didn’t start dating until many years later, when she was 20 and he was 28. They reconnected several years after their first meeting, when Alan was invited back to Brazil for the wedding of a mutual friend.

While he was visiting, Alan decided to reach out to some of the other families he had worked with during his mission trip, including Kirlyam’s family. The two reunited and hit it off quickly, and the rest is history.

However, Alan received a lot of negative backlash after their story aired on 90 Day Fiancé, so he and Kirlyam addressed the issue in a video for fans in 2018.

“We want to make this very clear,” Alan said in the video above. “There was no romantic relation at all when I was on my mission and anyone who thinks that or led to believe that — cause we never said that — it’s absolutely, completely bulls–t.”

“Please, if you want to know the truth — that’s the truth,” Kirlyam added. “We didn’t have anything when we first met, and for like six years after we met. So don’t believe everything you read on the Internet. If you want to know the truth, ask us.”

Alan & Kirlyam Appear to be Quarantining in Different Countries

It looks like Alan and Kirlyam might have been separated for some time during quarantine in March, judging by Alan’s Instagram page. It’s unclear if the two have had a chance to reunite just yet, but Kirlyam has posted several pictures from her home country over the last two months. Meanwhile, Alan often tags his wife and son in videos and pictures while expressing how much he misses them.

“Even though @kirlyam_ and I are apart we’re always together,” Alan wrote on a March 10 picture of the two video chatting. He also uploaded a video of his wife and son waving at him through the TSA checkpoint at an airport; he captioned the video, “Missing you @kirlyam_ and Liam like you wouldn’t believe…..”

Kirlyam has also been posting photos from quarantine, including several sweet pictures of her son Liam. She frequently posts pictures of her husband as well, and she’s taken to modeling different outfits and dresses from various boutiques in Brazil.

“I was waiting for this period of quarantine to be over so I could show you guys some cute outfits that I brought with me to use here in Brazil,” she captioned a photo on March 31. “But since we’ve to be conscious and stay home if we can, I decided to just do it from home.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

