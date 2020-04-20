90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The limited miniseries features self-shot footage from dozens of former 90 Day couples and individuals who have been in self-isolation for the last several weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues sweeping the globe.

The TLC description of the series reads, “For the couples featured across the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise, their relationships have been tested by distance, cultural and religious differences, skeptical families, language barriers and much more. Now, like the rest of the world, their lives and love are facing an unfathomable challenge of the global coronavirus pandemic.”

Keep reading for a rundown on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, including the cast, schedule and descriptions of the first few episodes:

The Miniseries Will Feature Five New Episodes, Which Air Monday Nights at 9 p.m. ET

New episodes of Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. There will be five episodes in the new miniseries and each episode will run for approximately one hour, followed by new episodes of Dragnificent!. The newest season of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? will also premiere at 11 p.m. ET on April 20, so fans of the 90 Day franchise will get two new episodes of the show every Monday night through May.

The description of Episode 1, titled “On Lockdown,” reads, “As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, 90 Day Fiancé couples have been living under self-quarantine. With no producers and no crew, they record their daily lives on their own.”

You can check out the press release below:

For the couples featured across the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise, their relationships have been tested by distance, cultural and religious differences, skeptical families, language barriers and much more. Now, like the rest of the world, their lives and love are facing an unfathomable challenge of the global coronavirus pandemic. In this timely series, TLC checks in with couples and individuals from the series launch in 2014 all the way through today, learning how their lives are being affected by COVID-19. Through a combination of self-shot footage and remote video interviews with producers, viewers will follow along as our current and former couples navigate how to get through this time. The special 90 DAY FIANCÉ: SELF-QUARANTINED episodes will include dozens of couples and individuals from current and past seasons and will premiere on Monday, April 20 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Over 40 Former 90 Day Stars Will Feature on the New Series

Colt's Quarantine with Debbie | 90 Day Fiancé: Self-QuarantinedColt's quarantine has kept him at home with two of his favorite things: Debbie and the cats. Don't miss the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Monday April 20th 9/8c. Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-04-18T14:00:22.000Z

The miniseries will feature over 40 former 90 Day couples, individuals and their families as they document their lives in quarantine. The cast will be filming everything from home, including confessional interviews with the TLC production crew, which will also be filmed remotely.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC said in a statement. “So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

Check out the alumni cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined below, including family members of the cast who are featured on the series. The press release notes that there may be others featured on the series as well, besides those listed below.

Alan (Fremont, Utah) & Kirlyam (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

– 90 Day Fiancé, What Now? Anna (Bellevue, Neb.) & Mursel (Turkey) – 90 Day Fiancé

– 90 Day Fiancé Benjamin (Phoenix, Ariz.) & Akinyi (Kenya) – Before the 90 Days

– Before the 90 Days Brett (Snohomish, Wash.) & Daya (Philippines) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? Caesar (Jacksonville, N.C.) – Before the 90 Days

– Before the 90 Days Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel Colt & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk Corey (Mill A., Wash.) & Evelin (Ecuador) – The Other Way, What Now?

– The Other Way, What Now? Cortney (Davenport, Fla.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

– Before the 90 Days, What Now? Danielle (Sandusky, Ohio) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk Darcey (Middletown, Conn.) – Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk

– Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk Elizabeth (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk Emily (Portland, Ore.) & Sasha (Russia) – 90 Day Fiancé

– 90 Day Fiancé Jesse (Netherlands) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

– Before the 90 Days, What Now? Karen & Thomas (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel Michael (Greenwich, Conn.) & Juliana (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé

– 90 Day Fiancé Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk Narkyia (Camp Hill, Pa.) & Lowo (Nigeria) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

– 90 Day Fiancé, What Now? Patrick (Las Vegas, Nev.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

– Before the 90 Days, What Now? Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) & Jon (England) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

– Before the 90 Days, What Now? River & Winter (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) & Ronald (South Africa) – The Other Way, What Now?

– The Other Way, What Now? Yamir (Nicaragua) – 90 Day Fiancé

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S4 Couples Still Together Predictions

