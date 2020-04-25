‘Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & the Cast

Hallmark is airing a special presentation of Matchmaker Mysteries, from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, on the Hallmark Channel tonight, Saturday, April 25. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Tonight’s movie is called Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance. It’s premiering tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on April 26 at 9 p.m., April 29 at 9 p.m., May 3 at 7 p.m., May 10 at 9 a.m ., May 16 at 9 p.m. and May 22 at 7 p.m. Eastern. (According to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ schedule, the movie is airing on that channel at the same time tonight.)

This is part of a series of Matchmaker Mysteries. Another movie in the series is A Killer Engagement, which airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on April 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern. Killer Engagement, which was the first movie in the series, premiered on September 29, 2019.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When a romance writer is murdered, matchmaker Angie Dove gets entangled in another case…and with Detective Kyle Carter. Can they read between the lines to find the murderer?”

‘Matchmaker Mysteries’ Was Filmed in Canada

Matchmaker Mysteries was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, according to IMDb. This movie was originally going to be called “The Poison Pen.”

Here’s a photo from filming in Vancouver.

Their publicity shoot was in February.

Here’s a photo from filming in July in Ottawa.

And here’s another photo from shooting in Vancouver. The actors will be live tweeting on the premiere night.

One of the dogs who starred in Love & Sunshine (Sawyer) also appears in this Matchmaker Movie. This photo was tagged in Maple Ridge, British Columbia during filming.

The movie wrapped in early March, just before production shutdown in most areas.

According to McKellar’s post, they were supposed to start production on the third Matchmaker movie in April. It’s safe to guess that was delayed due to shutdowns from the pandemic.

Meet The Cast for ‘Matchmaker Mysteries’

Danica McKellar stars as Angie. McKellar has a long and successful history in TV and film. Her appearances include The Wonder Years (Winnie Cooper), The West Wing (Elsie Snuffin), Dancing with the Stars, Young Justice (voice), The Matchmaker Mysteries, The Wrong Woman (Lifetime), and many Hallmark movies including Perfect Match, Crown for Christmas, Wedding Bells, Campfire Kiss, and My Christmas Dream. McKellar is also the founder of McKellarMath.com and bestselling books that tackle math education. She’s not just an actress, she’s also a mathematics genius. She starred on Hallmark’s Coming Home for Christmas and Very, Very Valentine, and Love in Design. In August she starred in Love & Sunshine. She recently also starred in Christmas at Dollywood on Hallmark.

Victor Webster stars as Kyle. He was in Hallmark’s Homegrown Christmas in December 2018. His many credits include Wings Over Everest, Matchmaker Mysteries, Workin’ Moms (Mike), A Harvest Wedding, Chesapeake Shores (Douglas), Younger, Home for Christmas Day, Love Blossoms, Paradise Inc., Summer Villa, Continuum (Carlos), Project: SERA, Christmas Icetastrophe, Cracked, Castle (Josh), Melrose Place (Caleb), Lincoln Heights, Charmed (Coop), Related, Mutant X (Brennan for 66 episodes), Days of Our Lives (Nicholas Alamain), and Sunset Beach (Roger), and much more. In 2020 he starred in Hearts of Winter.

Bruce Boxleitner stars as Nick. He starred in Space Command, a TV series created through a Kickstarter campaign. His other numerous credits include The Matchmaker Mysteries, Supergirl (President Baker), When Calls the Heart, The Christmas Contract, The Oath, NCIS, Cedar Cove (Bob Beldon), numerous voice roles, GCB, Heroes (Robert Malden), Chuck, Double Cross, Pandemic, Young Blades (Capt. Martin Duval), Commander in Chief, Crossing Jordan, She Spies, Babylon 5 (Capt. John Sheridan), and more. He recently starred in Holiday Date.

Cory Lee stars as Paige. Her many credits include His Fatal Fixation, Christmas Stars, Mistletoe & Menorahs, A Very Corgi Christmas, Home for Harvest, Bajillionaires, Designated Survivor, True Dating Stories, Degrassi: The Next Generation (Ms. Winnie Oh), Instant Star (Karma), and more.

Stephen Lobo stars as Neil. He’s starring as Martin Colvin on Snowpiercer. His previous credits include Just My Type, Arrow, The Flash (Jim Corrigan), Write Before Christmas, The InBetween, Travelers (Wakefield), Take Two, Colony (Roy Morrow), The Good Doctor, Supernatural, Zoo, Beyond, Continuum (Matthew Kellog for 42 episodes), Arctic Air (Dev Panwar for 35 episodes), Father & Sons, Taken from Me, Smallville (Randall Brady for 5 episodes), Little Mosque on the Prairie (Jenae ‘J.J.’ Jaffer for 17 episodes), Painkiller Jane (Seth Carpenter for 22 episodes), Falcon Beach (Nathan Rai), Godiva’s (Ramir), The Dead Zone, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Dan Payne (Ethan Plume)

Andrew Dunbar (Officer Smith)

Jase Anthony Griffith (Carl)

Laura Gilchrist (Margaret)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Ted Penn)

Anne Marie DeLuise (Beatrice Penn)

Iris Quinn (Beth)

Heather-Claire Nortey (Helen Travers)

Brenna O’Brien (Caroline)

Parveen Dosanjh (Nancy Upton)

Garrett Black (Peter)

Drew Weston (Thomas)

Kelly McCabe (Ben)

Dave Santana (Neighbor)

Rebecca Davis (Rebecca)

Anthony F. Ingram (Hotel Desk Clerk)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

