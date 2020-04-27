Matt & Alla 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and expecting their first child together. The duo was introduced to viewers during Season 4 of the franchise after connecting on a dating site several years ago. Although they lost contact after Matt remarried, they later reunited and applied for the K-1 visa.

Both reality stars are featured on the new limited 90 Day Fiancé miniseries, Self-Quarantined, where they document their lives in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, the couple was forced to quarantine separately, so fans will get a chance to follow their story as they struggle to remain apart during the final weeks of Alla’s pregnancy.

Here’s what you need to know about Matt and Alla and what they’ve been up to ahead of Self-Quarantined:

Matt & Alla are Forced to Quarantine Alone in the Final Weeks of Alla’s Pregnancy

In February 2020, Alla announced she was seven months pregnant with the couple’s first child. However, the reality stars were forced to self-isolate alone as the coronavirus epidemic continued sweeping the globe, much to Matt’s dismay.

“This has been a real trying time for me. Because, to finally get to have a kid, and I don’t even get to have all the time of watching our baby girl grow, and going through all of the different emotions with my wife, with Alla, because I’m quarantined. I’m stuck here at the office,” Matt says in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight ahead of the new episode. “This whole pandemic hitting… right when she’s about to deliver has been real frustrating… This is just a crazy world we’re living in nowadays.”

“Matt has been quarantined for two weeks. It’s a hard time. We miss each other,” Alla adds. “I’m 37 weeks pregnant and I think that’s why I’m super protective about myself and the baby. The current situation in the world is definitely scary… I just want to trust that everything will be good. I try to get rid of these thoughts and just stay positive.”

Alla Frequently Posts Maternity Pictures on Instagram

Alla has primarily been posting maternity pictures on her Instagram page since February, when she first announced they were expecting. She hasn’t given fans much of an update on where she and Matt are today, likely due to contractual obligations to TLC ahead of their premiere on Self-Quarantined. However, she does give fans some insight into her pregnancy, and it appears the reality star is happier than ever, despite the separation from her husband during the pandemic.

“Feelings joyful,” Alla captioned a glowing maternity photo of the reality star posing on a beach. One set of pictures thanks fans for their kind words and well wishes, while another post reads, “So many lovely pictures want to post all of them.”

She has also posted a few throwback pictures and videos over the last few weeks of she and Matt together, and she gives periodic shoutouts to her first-born son Max, who can be seen snuggling with his mother in several pictures.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

