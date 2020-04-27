‘The Voice’ 2020 Winner Predictions: Who Could Win Season 18?

The Voice begins airing the highly anticipated Season 18 live shows next week, where the fate of the contestants will fall into the hands of the viewers instead of the judges. With the live shows just around the corner, fans are already starting to predict who the 2020 winner will be, with Thunderstorm Artis taking the lead, closely followed by CammWess and Megan Danielle, according to Gold Derby.

Keep reading for a rundown of the top three winner predictions, their NBC bios, and what percentage of the vote they received from viewers for the win.

Thunderstorm Artis, CammWess & Megan Danielle Are Fan-Favorites for the 2020 Win

Gold Derby asked viewers to vote on their favorites for the Season 18 winner, and Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick) came in first with a staggering 61 percent of the fan votes. CammWess (Team Legend) trailed behind with 37 percent, and Megan Danielle (Team Kelly) got 32 percent of the votes, as of April 27.

Check out the contestants’ bios below, as well as a short rundown on how each contestant has been doing so far this season:

All Chairs Turn as Thunderstorm Artis Sings "Blackbird" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Thunderstorm Artis: “Thunderstorm Artis grew up in a large musical family with 10 siblings on the shores of Oahu. They formed a family band and would perform at their father’s art gallery, attracting tourists from all over the world. Sadly, his father passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack, and Thunderstorm started singing as a method of grieving. He later teamed up with his brother to tour as a duo until Thunderstorm decided to go solo. For the past six years, Thunderstorm has been performing all over the US.”

Thunderstorm, who got a four chair turn during the blind auditions, originally went with Team Legend in the beginning. After losing to Mandi Castillo in the knockouts, he was almost eliminated, but judge Nick Jonas had a steal left, so he welcomed Thunderstorm to his team, where he is now favored to win the Season 18 title.

CammWess Sings The Weeknd's "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

CammWess: “CammWess was raised in a strict, athletic household where sports became his priority. His mother, a registered nurse, and his father, an Army Ranger, always pushed him to play two sports. Camm loved basketball and dreamed of playing in the NBA until an injury in high school turned his focus toward music. He dedicated himself to singing in choir and taught himself to play piano after spending all of his free time practicing. Camm has put college on hold while he pursues music full-time.”

Although CammWess snagged 37 percent of the pre-live show votes from viewers, he’s definitely the underdog for the 2020 competition. CammWess was stolen twice this season so far, after losing both the battle and knockout rounds, and none of the judges who stole him kept him for very long. Despite his No. 2 rating from Gold Derby voters, CammWess has got some work ahead of him if he has any real chance of winning the Season 18 title.

Megan Danielle Channels Adele on "Remedy" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Megan Danielle: “Megan Danielle was raised by a single mom after her parents divorced when she was 7. It wasn’t always easy living on her mother’s waitressing income with four other siblings, so Megan used music as a distraction. Her grandmother encouraged her to start singing, and when Megan turned 15 her mom signed her up to sing at a restaurant. After that, Megan decided she wanted to sing professionally and has been playing open mics ever since. Outside of music, she works as a waitress, dishwasher and cashier at the restaurant her mom now manages. Megan, who uses her wages from the restaurant to help run the house with her mom, recently bought her first car.”

17-year-old Megan Danielle has been with Team Kelly since the beginning, and although she lost to Samantha Howell during the battles, Clarkson saved her in the end. She also kept her over CammWess during the knockouts, so Clarkson must really have some faith in Danielle, as do the fans, considering she is third in the run for the 2020 win.

Live Shows Begin on Monday, May 4

The description for the April 27 episode, titled “Road to Live Shows,” reads, “A look at the best moments from the season, chronicling the journey of the remaining contestants.” Next week’s episode airs on Monday, May 4. The description reads, “The top 17 artists perform for America’s vote.”

Do you agree with the Gold Derby winner predictions, or do you believe somebody else has a better shot at winning the Season 18 title? Take our poll below!

New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.

