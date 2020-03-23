The Voice 2020 TV Schedule: Will the Live Shows Be Canceled?

NBC’s The Voice finishes up the season with live shows where the audience is able to vote on their favorite performers. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, however, that might not be possible this year. There has not been an official announcement from NBC at this point.

Shows like The Voice and ABC’s singing reality show American Idol were scheduled to begin live shows later this season, but it’s possible that those shows will be postponed or all-together canceled. ABC has already shut down production on their biggest reality show, The Bachelorette, with no official plans on when they’ll be able to start production back up. They are reportedly going to recast the men for the season as well.

Other shows that have been postponed or canceled for the 2020 season include CBS’s The Amazing Race, Law & Order: SVU, Supernatural, Survivor, Grey’s Anatomy, and all late-night television programs including Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert. The late-night shows were filmed for a few days with no audiences, but they have also been completely shut down since then.

Read on to learn more about The Voice and whether the season will be postponed or canceled.

‘The Voice’ Live Shows Would Not Begin Until May

According to an interview with The Voice coach John Legend conducted by the Associated Press, the show has pre-taped episodes slated to air until the end of April.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the news outlet. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

He continued, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

Legend mentioned that they may be able to do the live shows if they do not have a live audience but stressed that it’s not clear if that will be doable at that point, though he’d like to pull it off if they could. The Jonas Brothers have already canceled their Las Vegas Residency, which was set to take place between April 1 and 18.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Schedule

While the live shows are in flux, the pre-taped episodes of The Voice are still set to air throughout the next month and a half. These episodes include the Battle Round and Knockout Rounds along with some solo performances from contestants.

By the time the live episodes begin to air, there will be less than a dozen contestants remaining. There would have only been three weeks of live episodes to air at the end of the next rounds. Those would likely have aired on both Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. coast-to-coast.

The Voice coaches for the 2020 season are Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend. The mentors for the teams are Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai and Joe and Kevin Jonas, and they’ll be appearing to help the coaches and contestants get through the Battle and Knockout rounds.

Tune in to The Voice on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT to watch the Battle and Knockout rounds.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Spoilers for Season 18: What We Know So Far