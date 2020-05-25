Azealia Banks Claims She Had an Affair With Dave Chappelle [VIDEO]

Azealia Banks posted a series of videos to her Instagram stories over Memorial Day weekend in which the rapper made a series of head-turning claims on famous men and their alleged infidelity. Banks, 28, said that if she came clean about her numerous high profile hook-ups, she could ruin a lot of marriages, and then proceeded to name-check comedian Dave Chappelle.

She said, “I have actually f***ed a lot of f***ing very powerful f***ing men. I should ruin your f***ing marriage. I should tell the world we f***ed. What the f*** I’m keeping secrets from y’all n***as for? Nah, Dave Chappelle can f*** me again. That was some good black d***.”

Azealia Banks says Dave Chappelle had an affair with her and she can ruin his marriage. Says she also slept with and can ruin a lot of powerful men's marriagespic.twitter.com/oT4jqzuBAh — Diaspora 7 (@Diaspora_7) May 25, 2020

Chappelle, who was the recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. last year, has been married to wife Elaine Chappelle for 19 years. The couple tied the knot in 2001, and together they share three children, Sulayman, Ibrahim, and Sonal. Chappelle has not yet commented on Banks’ claims.

Banks Also Claimed to Hook Up With ‘Entourage’ Star Adrien Grenier & Inferred That He’s A Closeted Homosexual

Why is azealia banks outing adrian grenier as gay and dave chapelle a cheater the least surprising part about 2020 pic.twitter.com/FkRK4RmWIp — Alan (@aIanestevez) May 25, 2020

Banks also name-checked actor Adrien Grenier and claimed that the Entourage star was secretly gay. “Wow, I just sucked a gay boy’s d***,” she said while flashing a Polaroid photo allegedly from the night they hooked up.

The “212” rapper continued on to say that should wouldn’t “expose all the tea,” but noted that she has admittedly “got around.” After discussing her alleged hookups with Chapelle and Grenier, she accused rapper Dave East of asking for a large sum of money to hop on the remix of her 2018 single, “Pyrex Princess.”

Azealia Banks calling out Dave East for not hopping on the remix to Pyrex Princess. All the smoke 💨 pic.twitter.com/qr1yvOs5xH — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) May 25, 2020

“Dave East you a funny n***a too,” Banks said, claiming that he asked to be paid $25,000 to appear on her track. Banks explained that his financial request was wild to her since she was the bigger name.

Twitter Blew Up With Strong Reactions To Banks’ Infidelity Claims

Dave Chappelle watching Azealia Banks talk about him pic.twitter.com/3R5cXamc57 — find a ©️ure 💉🔬 (@JaredCoursan) May 25, 2020



Banks’ alleged bombshell Instagram stories caused a stir on Twitter. While some users online took Banks at her word, others couldn’t believe that she was telling the truth. Numerous Twitter members pulled clips from The Dave Chappelle Show to imagine the comedian’s reaction to Banks’ claims.

Dave Chappelle calling Azealia Banks after she revealed they had sex like pic.twitter.com/eRYj2loG5d — Howard “Treble” Cox (@Trebworld) May 25, 2020

You telling Me Dave Chappelle walked away from 30 Million but didn’t walk away from Azealia Banks? pic.twitter.com/12CbebVBbG — Sunday Ase (@Chyuuch) May 25, 2020

Dave Chappelle when he sees why he's trending pic.twitter.com/rWCW20jFn1 — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) May 25, 2020

Lying on Dave Chappelle’s sex life is the dumbest thing you can do, the man has a filing cabinet for every encounter. pic.twitter.com/8zGNkcyIH9 — Hand Sanitizer Papi (@NeezusMocz) May 25, 2020

Banks didn’t just call out men in her revealing Instagram stories, she also went after rappers Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat. She said, “Another thing that I find f***ing funny, is Nicki… for all the f***ing mouth you have for Cardi B for talking s*** about black women, and now you quiet because you got your little number one with this white b***,” she said, referring to Doja Cat.

“You a p**** ass b****. F*** outta here,” Banks added. “You shoulda got right on that Queen Radio and you put that b**** in the ground where she belongs. Put that b*** down in the f***ing South African emerald mine where the f*** that white b**** belongs.”

