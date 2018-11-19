Azealia Banks Disses Kanye West & Kim Kardashian on IG

Azealia Banks has never had a problem calling out other celerities and rappers, and she continued to do just that on Sunday night when claimed that Kanye West “spilled tea” to her about his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

“The tea is hella juicy, I would love to spill it because his dumb a*s tried to put me on three way with ne [sic] of his employees and set me up pretending like I was in the wrong for sending his dumb a*s a heart emoji,” she wrote in a series of Instagram messages. “He tried to pretend like I was in love with him or some sh*t. I won’t spill the tea because I don’t want Kris Jenner to have him killed.”

Banks Claims That West’s Controversial Actions Are Just to Get Attention

Banks, 27, went on to criticize West for his recent statements regarding politics, and accused him of inciting controversy just to get attention. “He just does dumb sh*t on purpose for attention,” she wrote. “No clue what kind of role model he is trying to be for his kids by being a messy c–t. Truth is, Kim Kardashian ruined Kanye West and won’t be done with him until she’s sucked the last drop of blood. We won’t be getting the old Kanye back ever. He is completely ruined.”

From there, the “212” rapper took aim at West’s marriage to Kardashian, and their three children. “Kim Kardashian is absolutely going to leave you. She’s already f*cking gone,” she added. “Say what you want to want about her, but in some sense, I’m feeling bad for her because you’re just a dummy. You just be acting dumb just to act dumb. Like, how is that sexy? I’m sorry. If I was Kim Kardashian, I would f*ck Drake too.”

Banks Referenced the Alleged Affair Between Kim Kardashian & Drake

The last sentence refers to a rumor that Kardashian slept with Drake, who has been an enemy of sorts for West over the past year.

Snoop Dogg incited the rumor on Instagram, saying in a video: “I just found out who Kiki was! Kiki is your b*tch, that’s why you’re so mad. Because Drake put d*ck in your b*tch. He did huh? Drake you a cold n*gga cuz. I liked that song but I didn’t know why I liked it. I really like it now.”

West responded to the rumor with an IG video of his own. “The fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you f*cked my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that,” he said to Drake.

“That don’t sit well with my spirit. You know if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Ranita, and then you was married to Rihanna,” he added. “I wouldn’t make no song called named ‘RiRi.’” Check out both Snoop’s and West’s (since deleted) videos above.