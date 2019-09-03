Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart Comparison Revealed by Comic

Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart are both iconic comedians who left their imprint in defining moments.

Chappelle’s Dave Chappelle Show is still referenced in pop culture today and Hart taking advantage of social media, acting is a wide array of films has also been genius.

Over the weekend, I checked in with rising comedian D’Lai on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

A Louisiana native, D’Lai has excelled as a stand up comic and impressionist, playing to large audiences in a variety of theaters.

Now residing in Los Angeles, he’s appeare on Showtime, HBO’s All Def Comedy, his own 30 minute Special produced by Kevin Hart(LOL Network), BET’s ComicView, and he’s the Co- Star of the “Did You Miss Me” storytelling podcast.

We discused the difference between Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle in our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You said you’re doing a special with Kevin Hart.



D’Lai: I did one, I did my 30-minute special, it’s on the LOL Network.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Here’s my question: what makes Kevin Hart special?

D’Lai: He’s likeable, he’e just got an energy about him that makes people want to be around him and gravitate towards him. He’s a fun person, man. You can just, even if you’ve never met him, you can feel it through his comedy, he’s a fun person. He’s special.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Dave Chappelle just dropped a special about a week ago, or just a few days ago. I grew up on Dave Chappelle in college. My question to you is, you being a comedian, you being a connoisseur of comedy, you knowing the comedy circuit, what’s the biggest difference between Kavin Hart and Dave Chappelle?

D’Lai: Dave is a virgo, love him too. They’re two different point of views. One is more family and fun, and the other one has a politically driven point of view, so that’s, you know, and in comedy, people like to compare, like “who’s the best?” Comedy’s subjective, it depends on who’s listening to it, or who’s watching.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah, I think that’s right, and I think that in today’s day and age on social media, you got people who, I just think anybody that has a voice, you know, the whole Michael and LeBron comparison is an often discussed comparison, and I think when you look at Dave Chappelle and you look at Kevin Hart, I think Kevin Hart capitalized on social media and who he positioned himself around, but Dave Chappelle had a TV show that hit, and still has a cult following, i mean, you look at college football gameday the other day, the guy made a reference to Wayne Brady, “does Wayne Brady have to choke a bitch?” and everybody knew the reference. I think Dave Chappelle has long-lasting fame, but Kevin Hart had the social media on lock before Dave Chappelle on social media was a thing. And that leads to you, when you look at social media comics, my question to you is: where do you draw the line between a social media comic and an actual comic? Is there a difference?

D’Lai: I’m glad you asked. You’re goddamn right there’s a difference! Now you can grab that phone, and for 60 seconds, you can be the funniest person they’ve ever seen, that’s beautiful, I applaud you, standing ovation, the crowd goes wild. Now, switch gears. There’s a difference when you’re on that stage with that microphone, it’s just you and your thoughts, delivering them to the audience. Ain’t no messing up, “lemme just, uh, lemme jump cut this, lemme put this edit in there, lemme make this transition, lemme put this sound-” uh uh uh, nah, it’s the rawest form right here. You can’t cheat it, you can’t cheat it. You have 900 billion followers; if you’re not on that microphone working and getting better, that’s not going to qualify you, you gotta work that muscle. It’s like a bicep. If you want bigger biceps, take your raggedy ass to the gym and start curling some shit. Keep curling, don’t worry, the first day, you might not be shit. Your first time on stage, you might just bomb your ass off, but you gotta keep working, keep getting back in that gym, keep trying things, keep stretching out, and then you’ll see that muscle grow, that’s what stand-up is, and you can’t cheat it, there is no substitute for that stage. There is no substitute for stand-up. You gotta get in there and try it. You can sit in that mirror all day and tell that shit to yourself, them jokes funny as hell in your room, in your head. Until you get out and practice that shit, and try it out and say it in front of an audience, that don’t mean shit, that’s just a funny thought in your head, so when it comes down to stand-up and Instagram comedians, it’s not a comparison, it’s two different worlds because you gotta learn how to do that too, i’m not knocking that, i’m just saying there’s a big difference when you’re comparing it, because social media, you gotta learn how to do those edits, you gotta learn how to do these different things that’ll make the video pop, so hats off to those guys as well, but this is a whole ‘nother lane, this is a lane of its own right here, you’re in the cockpit and you’re fighting, and everybody in there can fight. You can rush your ass in there, talking about “I wrestle-” get your ass out of here! These are fighters! Get your wrestling ass outta here, these are some fighters in there! Get out of the cockpit unless you know how to fight! I think I like that comparison.