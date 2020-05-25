LOOK: Joe Biden Leaves Home for the First Time In Months for Memorial Day

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, left his house for the first time over two months to honor Memorial Day on May 25. The last time Biden was seen in public was just before he canceled a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 10, a precautionary move made by former Vice President amid the coronavirus outbreak.
However, Biden left his home in Wilmington for the first time in months on Monday. Along with his wife Dr. Jill Biden, and his security team, he wore a protective black mask on his face while laying a wreath of white flowers at the Delaware Memorial Bridge at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
On Memorial Day, President Donald Trump also left the White House to honor the fallen veterans. Trump did not wear a protective while delivering a speech at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland. First Lady Melania Trump did not wear a mask. Over the weekend, Trump twice visited his club in Sterling, Virginia, to play a few rounds of golf. CNN reporter Khalil Abdallah reported that while Trump’s Secret Service members wore masks at Trump National Golf Club,, the President and his golfing partners did not.
Biden’s Eldest Son Beau was an Army Veteran Before He Died in 2015
Memorial Day is especially meaningful for Biden, as his oldest son, Beau Biden, an army veteran, died of glioblastoma multiforme, a very common form of brain cancer in 2015. He was 46. Biden wrote in the obituary for his son, “It is with broken hearts that Hallie, Hunter, Ashley, Jill, and I announce the passing of our husband, brother, and son, Beau, after he battled brain cancer with the same integrity, courage and strength he demonstrated every day of his life.”
According to The Associated Press, Beau was a lawyer, a member of the Delaware National Guard, and a former Delaware attorney general.
Biden Has Been Campaigning From The Basement of His House In Delaware Amid Coronavirus
The 77-year-old presidential hopeful has been carefully following the CDC’s guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak, however, Biden hasn’t let that stop him from continuing to campaign from the safety of his home. He set up a TV studio in his basement and has been conducting numerous interviews via video throughout the past few months.
Biden is considered to be highly vulnerable to coronavirus due to his age. Jen O’Malley, Biden’s campaign manager said, “We will never make any choices that put our staff or voters in harm’s way.” She added that “when safety allows,” Biden will be back on the campaign trail. But until coronavirus is safely contained, Biden and his team will continue to campaign from home.
Since March, Biden has appeared on a slew of talk shows which are also continuing to film remotely amid coronavirus.
READ NEXT: J.K. Rowling Offers Reward to Twitter Hacker Calling Boris Johnson a ‘Truth Twister’