Kristy Katzmann, ‘Labor of Love’ Star: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristy Katzmann is the star of Fox’s new reality series Labor of Love, which premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The new series features Katzmann’s quest to motherhood as she meets with 15 eligible bachelors competing to father her children.

Katzmann actually featured on Season 11 of The Bachelor with Brad Womack back in 2007, so she is no stranger to reality TV. Here’s what you need to know about the Labor of Love reality star ahead of the show’s premiere:

Fans Might Remember Her Examination of Womack’s Tongue on The Bachelor

As mentioned above, Katzmann already has experience with reality TV through The Bachelor, which has a similar structure to Labor of Love, although she was one of the contestants vying for Brad Womack’s heart and not the main star of the show.

Longtime Bachelor fans might remember when Katzmann jumped out of the limo and infamously examined Womack’s tongue. She determined that Womack was “under some stress” after her examination was finished, leaving quite the impression on the bachelor star. Although Katmann and Womack weren’t meant to be, she made it pretty far in the competition, leaving during Week 5 as part of the Top 6.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Katzmann was 29 when she first featured on The Bachelor. She told the publication that she was a hopeless romantic, so she was thrilled to get a callback for the show. “You never really think you’re going to get picked for the show and I did. So I kind of felt like a little bit of magic was coming my way,” she said.

She Never Thought She Would do Reality TV Again

Katzmann never expected to do reality television again after her experiences with The Bachelor. She told Yahoo News that she was in a different stage of her life when she attempted to win Womack’s heart, but when the opportunity came up to star on Labor of Love, she couldn’t pass it up.

“[The Bachelor] was a very different experience and a different point in my life and honestly, I really never thought I would do reality TV again. But when the show came about, it was honestly just so perfect. I just knew if I was, I was given an opportunity, I would say yes,” Katzmann said, according to Yahoo.

Katzmann Said The Show ‘Aligned Perfectly With Her Life’

According to USA Today, Labor of Love “aligned perfectly” with where Katzmann was in life when she first learned about the show. “I had just turned 40 at the time,” she said. “I had just gotten out of a relationship, and I was really trying to navigate dating knowing that I wanted to have kids and very aware that I was on a timeline.”

She said the show is an opportunity to share the story of her life, no matter how unconventional it may be. “This is a story about my life. And I mean that sincerely,” she said, according to Yahoo. “How I even had the opportunity to be a part of this is a friend and mentor of mine, someone I respect very well, actually sent me the casting call. So, this is coming from a real person, and she said to me, ‘This really sounds like you.’ And it really did.”

She added, “Having the show come around to me really seemed like my life and the perfect opportunity to not only pursue motherhood, but to find someone to pursue motherhood with. In my mind, it was honestly too good of a fit for me not to say yes when I was given an opportunity.”

She Was Married in Her 30s & Survived the Terrorist Attack in Nice, France

Katzmann was married for a short time in her 30s, although the relationship ended in divorce. The reality star survived a deadly attack in 2016 after a terrorist drove a commercial truck into a crowd of people celebrating Bastille Day near the iconic Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. According to USA Today, the incident offered Katzmann clarity on “what’s important” in life.

“I can tell you that, while I’m proud of the accomplishments I’ve had in life,” she said, according to USA Today. “Honestly the first thing I thought of [during the attack] was, ‘I don’t want to be alone.’”

Katzmann is an Account Manager for Ora Organic

Katzmann was working as an acupuncturist in Chicago when she first appeared on The Bachelor. Shortly after she was sent home from the show, the reality star changed careers to be a sales rep for a nutritional supplement company, Bustle reports. She now works as a key account manager for Ora Organic, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her bio reads, “Holistic Health and Beauty expert with expansive industry skills and experience including formal graduate studies in alternative medicine, acupuncture and herbal practice, retail market, buyer, educator and successful outside sales experience culminating in top ranking with industry leader and promotion to key management level. Results-oriented and customer trusted with revenue producing key account contacts. Strategic thinker, creative problem solver, accomplished speaker, presenter and team-builder.”

Labor of Love airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Fox. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: ‘Labor of Love’ Show Contestants: Meet the Cast

