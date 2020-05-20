Nick Cordero’s Coronavirus Update: He’s ‘Going Downhill,’ Wife Says

Nick Cordero, after being in a medically induced coma due to complications from coronavirus since late March, finally woke up last week. His wife, celebrity fitness trainer Amanda Kloots delivered the miraculous health update on via Instagram on May 12, but on Wednesday, she had less wonderful news to share on social media.

Unable to hold back tears, “Nick has had a bad morning,” Kloots said. “Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now. Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down. It’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today, thank you.”

Over the past week, Kloots, 38, who’s been taking care of their 11-month old son, Elvis, with the help of her sister, has openly discussed Cordero’s progress since he woke up. She’s described what’s been a very one step forward, and two steps back kind of situation.

“Mental status is really coming along, which is fantastic,” Kloots said. “We’re still dealing with a lot of infection in his lungs, so that is the overlying issue at the moment, infection of the lungs, which we just gotta get under control so that he can fully get the ventilator out of the trach and get off the ventilator. Then, he can also get off dialysis.”

On May 18, Kloots said that there was even “less secretion from Nick’s lungs from the last time they cleaned him out,” which was great progress “just because any time they go in there and there’s less than before is good. So I’m gonna take that and I’m going to run with that for tonight and I’m going to celebrate.”

Cordero Did Not Have Any Underlying Health Conditions Prior to Contracting COVID-19



Cordero, 41, the Tony Award-winning actor who starred in the Broadway musicals Waitress and Rock of Ages, had spent the past 42 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai hospital and needed his right leg amputated due to blood clots. His rollercoaster journey back to health after being infected with COVID-19 was all the more perplexing because Cordero did not have any underlying health issues, according to Kloots.

Kloots, who’s been married to Cordero since 2017, wrote on Instagram:

Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19, but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini-strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to [remove] an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a [fasciotomy] to relieve pressure on the leg, amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a [sepsis] infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. This disease does not only [affect] old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41-year-old man!

Doctors Kept Telling Kloots Not To Give Up Hope



The former Radio City Rockette has been through a horrific ordeal over the past few months. However, Kloots’ positive energy and her ability to always look at the bright side of things has made her an unexpected social media star.

After enduring six weeks of hoping that her husband would wake up, she’s now praying that Cordero will get well enough to be taken off the ventilator. “He is 41 and he’s been fighting,” she said. “He’s been fighting really hard. We know. He’s literally been thrown every curveball he could be thrown.”

Being on the younger side is a huge tip in the Waitress star’s hat. Doctors told Kloots, “If Nick was in his 70s, it would be a different conversation,” in regards to what could be considered the best-case scenario. “But doctors said do not give up,” she said.

