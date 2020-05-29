Pam Zimmerman’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pam Zimmerman was found murdered behind the reception desk in her office on November 4, 2014. The case will be examined on tonight’s episode of Dateline NBC. Zimmerman had three children.

Her children are involved with the Dateline special that previously aired in 2019 and is reairing again tonight, May 29 at 10 p.m.

Zimmerman was a businesswoman who “was the center of her kids’ universe, dedicated to her financial planning firm and had recently gotten engaged.” The investigation and subsequent trial led to the family being divided, according to the Dateline press release.

Here’s what you should know about Pam Zimmerman’s children and family:

1. Zimmerman’s Children Were Teenagers at the Time of the Murder

At the time of their mother’s death, Zimmerman’s three children, David, Heidi, and Rachel were just teenagers. Police officers had to call them one by one in their school in order to inform them of the death of their mother.

According to the Cinemaholic, they all knew something was wrong because they hadn’t been able to reach their mother since the previous evening after leaving the light on for her the night before since they expected her to come home after they’d gone to sleep.

When they woke up, they noticed that the light was still on and their mother’s bed had not been slept in, causing them to worry about her.

2. The Siblings Do Not Believe Their Father Was Responsible

Soon after the investigation began, Kirk Zimmerman, the children’s father, was identified as the lead suspect.

To them, though, their father wasn’t capable of killing their mother, and they thought it was possible that their mother’s fiance was “fake.” On Dateline, David said that Scott told him “I had nothing to do with this, and I need you guys to understand that, like, I have to move on.”

Rachel said on the special that she believed that her mother’s death had something to do with the last client she’d seen that night, and they are convinced that the truth about what happened to their mother is out there.

3. The Children Moved in With Their Aunt After the Death

After the murder, the two younger children went to stay with their aunt, which was reportedly not a positive experience for them since their aunt and much of Pamela’s family believed that their father had murdered their mother.

They were still able to see their father during the trial, but they were not allowed to do much as he was under house arrest. In the Dateline special, Heidi recalls being able to finally get out and do things with her father after his acquittal in the case.

It appears as though David Zimmerman has now graduated from Mizzou with a degree in accounting, and his sisters appear to be doing well, sometimes referring to their mother on Instagram.

4. Her Ex-Husband Was Acquitted

After a lengthy trial years after the death of Pamela Zimmerman, Kirk Zimmerman was acquitted in court.

At the time of her death, the Zimmermans had been divorced for two years and Kirk had a girlfriend named Kate. Friends and family claimed that the two had a smooth divorce, but Pamela’s family disagreed, recalling that she often felt threatened by her then ex-husband.

In 2019, Kirk was tried for the murder with the prosecutor arguing he killed Pam because “he hated her, and because he knew as long as she was alive, he was going to go broke. He took her life so he would not have to pay her any more money.”

The jury found Kirk not guilty of the charges.

5. Zimmerman Was Recently Engaged at the Time of Her Murder

At the time of her death, Zimmerman was engaged to a man named Scott Baldwin. They had gotten engaged two days prior, and Baldwin called one of Zimmerman’s friends when he couldn’t get ahold of her. This prompted her friend to drive to the office and find Zimmerman’s body.

Baldwin was another one of the primary suspects in the murder initially, and Baldwin seemed guilty to investigators after they found he had been seeing other women during the three months of his relationship to Zimmerman.

Baldwin testified that he did not kill Zimmerman, and he has never been arrested for or charged with the crime.

Tune in to Dateline NBC to learn more about Zimmerman’s story.

