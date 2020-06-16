Jason Maltas, Tracy Tutor’s Ex-Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Maltas is the former husband of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles real estate agent Tracy Tutor. The Bravo reality show has returned for its 12th season and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Tutor rewmains

Tutor first joined the cast for its 10th season and Maltas made a few appearances on the show. At the time, Tutor had said she was struggling to juggle work and family life. But by the finale of that season, it was revealed that she and Maltas had divorced.

Here’s what you need to know about Jason Maltas:

1. Maltas Graduated From Arizona State University & Has Been Working In Construction His Entire Career

Despite his former wife’s role in the spotlight on Bravo, Maltas has maintained more of a low profile, especially in regard to his background and childhood. According to Alumni US, he graduated from Arizona State University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Maltas had an interest in construction and real estate from the beginning of his career. Alumni US, and a search of online records that brought up information from a since-deleted LinkedIn profile, show Maltas began working at a company called Cross Creek Development while he was still an undergraduate student. In 1995, he moved on to a company called Chipley Construction.

2. Maltas Founded His Own Building Company In 2004 & His Father-In-Law Was a Director

Maltas launched his own business called Trason Builders Inc. in 2004. Records available from the California Secretary of State website show the company was based in Sylmar, which is a neighborhood located in northern Los Angeles.

Maltas appears to have had help from his father-in-law on the venture. Ex-wife Tracy Tutor is the daughter of building contractor and investor Ronald Tutor. Mr. Tutor is the chairman and CEO of the Tutor Perini Corporation and his personal net worth is estimated to be in the billions. Tracy Tutor worked for her father’s firm for a few years after graduating from college before branching out into residential real estate, according to her website.

Trason Building Inc. had two other directors listed on the legal paperwork in addition to Maltas: Tracy Tutor and Ronald Tutor. It’s unclear how large of a role either of them played in the day-to-day business. The company was dissolved in 2016.

3. Maltas Was the President of Gordon Gibson Construction, Which Builds Custom Luxury Homes In Southern California

At the time Tutor made her debut on Million Dollar Listing, her then-husband worked at Gordon Gibson Construction. The company builds custom homes in southern California, specifically in wealthy areas such as Beverly Hills, Bel Air and the Pacific Palisades.

An outdated LinkedIn profile for Maltas listed him as the vice president of the company. By 2017, he had moved up to the role of president. His bio on the page at the time read:

President Jason Maltas provides personalized attention and assistance to clients, before, during and long after the home construction process. After spending a life in and around construction and over 20 years as a building professional, President Jason Maltas knows how to bring a personalized touch to every project. Having an appreciation for all styles of architecture, Jason brings a fresh view to every aspect of the build, helping clients make tough decisions while presenting unique styles and methods often overlooked.

As of this writing, the bio no longer exists on the Gordon Gibson website. However, the site does not include bios for any of its employees.

4. Tutor & Maltas Were Together For 17 Years Before the Split & She Got the House In the Divorce

Maltas and Tutor were together for 17 years and married for 13 before they decided to call it quits. Tutor filed for divorce in early 2018 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Tutor obtained the family home in the divorce. The house, located in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, includes nearly 11,000 square-feet of living space, seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a guest house, a pool and a gym. According to Curbed LA, Tutor bought the house in 2009 for $13.5 million. It’s unclear whether Maltas was a co-owner. A search of online records shows that the couple listed “Carmelina 301 Trust” as the owner on the deed.

Tutor has since sold the Brentwood estate. She initially listed it for $23.9 million. But after a few months on the market, Tutor accepted a lower offer. According to Redfin, the house sold for $19.66 million.

According to The Blast, Tutor also kept a Cadillac Escalade and Range Rover in the divorce. Maltas maintained a wine collection, snowboards, James Dean and Steve McQueen photographs and a gun case. A Porsche Cayenne vehicle is also registered to his name.

5. Maltas & Tutor Have Joint Custody of Their Two Daughters

The divorce between Maltas and Tutor appeared to have been a fairly amicable one. According to The Blast, the former couple had a prenuptial agreement stating that neither of them would receive child or spousal support.

They also agreed that their two daughters, Juliet and Scarlett, would not be filmed as part of Million Dollar Listing. Maltas and Tutor agreed to split the time with their children equally. In 2019, Tutor talked about the divorce during an episode of What What Happens Live. She said co-parenting with Maltas was going well and that the two of them were able to remain civil and even friendly.

READ NEXT: Get to Know RHONY Ramona Singer’s Daughter, Avery

